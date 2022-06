Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Best Virginia is preparing for another shot at $1 million in The Basketball Tournament (TBT). The 2022 bracket was released this week and Best Virginia was awarded the top seed in the West Virginia regional. The team will face eight-seed Virginia Dream in the first round and could potentially play Herd That, the Marshall men’s basketball alumni team, in the second round.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO