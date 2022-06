John Darsey was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the murder of Dick Bannister by a Lake county jury. The case stems from an argument Darsey and Bannister had at the Bannister & Cannon pool hall in Paisley. The case revolved around the argument Darsey and Bannister had and whether the derisive gestures Bannister made were enough to drive Darsey temporarily insane. Darsey showed evidence of family mental illness.

