Philadelphia, PA - If you are new to the city, you may be wondering: Which state is Philadelphia in?. That's a great question, but you may be wondering if it is even in Pennsylvania. The answer is yes, and Pennsylvania is located in the Northeast. As you may have guessed, Philadelphia is a major city in the United States. It's located in the mid-Atlantic region, spanning the Appalachian and Northeast regions.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO