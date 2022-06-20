ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Township, NJ

Avalon Woman Killed in Middle Township Car Crash

987thecoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article76 year old Anita Stenger of Avalon lost her life in a single vehicle accident Friday afternoon...

987thecoast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Motorists Trapped In South Jersey Crashes (DEVELOPING)

Two motorists were trapped in separate crashes in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The first crash occurred after 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 23 on Cedarbrook Road in Winslow Township, initial reports said. A pole split and wires were down on multiple vehicles, according to one report.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect Wanted For Eluding Tries To Elude South Jersey Police – Again

A suspect wanted for eluding tried to elude police in Camden County before getting caught in a chase, authorities said. On Tuesday, June 21, at 6:49 p.m. a Gloucester Township police officer assigned to the Traffic Safety Unit was conducting radar enforcement along College Drive when he observed a black Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling in excess of 20 mph over the speed limit, police said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WMDT.com

Police: Multiple injured in serious assault in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police are investigating a serious assault that left multiple people injured late Monday night. We’re told the incident happened just before midnight, in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Officers witnessed a fight between multiple people and approached the altercation, locating three victims suffering from stab wounds.
OCEAN CITY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Delaware State Police Investigating A Tuesday Evening Motorcycle Crash

At approximately 8:31 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) and Minquas Fire Company of Newport were dispatched to the intersection of West Basin Road and Airport Road for a motor. vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, according to NCCEMS Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher. Kocher said responding units confirmed reports and advised...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avalon, NJ
City
Cape May, NJ
Middle Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Middle Township, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Accidents
Cape May, NJ
Crime & Safety
Avalon, NJ
Crime & Safety
987thecoast.com

Teens Charged With Threatening to Shoot Up Rio Grande Wawa Store

Middle Township Police have charged two Pennsylvania men with calling in a threat to shoot up the Wawa convenience store in Rio Grande. Police announced Joseph Vannauker of Levittown and Matthew Goldstein of Feasterville, both 18, were charged with creating a false public alarm and other offenses. The store was closed for several hours to allow police to investigate.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries on Monday, June 20 in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reported. The motorcyclist was on Fayette Street when another Bridgeton resident turned his car from Cottage Avenue onto Fayette in front of the bike around 3:15 p.m., the outlet said, quoting Bridgeton police.
BRIDGETON, NJ
987thecoast.com

Avalon Adds New Patrolman to Police Force

Avalon has a new police officer. Mayor Marty Pagliughi swore in new officer Owen Prickett during Wednesday’s council meeting. Prickett’s hire fills a vacancy created by a retirement. The post Avalon Adds New Patrolman to Police Force appeared first on Regional Media News.
AVALON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Avalon Woman Killed#Regional Media News
Daily Voice

Victims Airlifted In Triple Ocean City Boardwalk Stabbing

Three people were stabbed late on Monday, June 20 during a fight near the boardwalk in Ocean City, officials in Maryland announced. Two people had to be airlifted and one other was transported to an area hospital after a fight broke out shortly before midnight on Monday night in the 10 block of Wicomico Street, according to the Ocean City Police Department.
OCEAN CITY, MD
987thecoast.com

More Details Released on Cause of Cape May Accident

More details have been released in connection with a motor vehicle accident in Cape May on May 15th that claimed the life of a pedestrian. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Cape May City Police report that the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder experienced a medical emergency behind the wheel which caused the tragic accident. No charges will be filed against the driver.
CAPE MAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Baltimore

Investigation Underway After Three, Including Minor, Stabbed In Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people, including a minor, were hospitalized after they were stabbed in Ocean City near the boardwalk around midnight Monday, police said. Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue for reports of a fight. One of the adult victims was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore City, the second adult was flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, and the third victim, identified only as a juvenile, was transported to a hospital in Salisbury. The conditions of the three victims are currently unknown. The investigation is still ongoing and active, and no arrests have yet been announced in the incident. Missy Johnson, visiting from Virginia, said potential violence is the reason she only brings her grandchildren to the boardwalk during the day. But others say they aren’t fearful. “I feel comfortable coming down here,” said Michael Agro, who has been visiting the resort town all his life. “Law enforcement is out there doing their job. It’s one of my favorite places in the world, it’s always been safe for me.”    
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Voice

South Jersey House Fire Displaces Residents

A fire displaced residents of a home in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, June 21, at 6:47 pm, the Gloucester Township Police Department responded to West Evesham Road, in the Glendora Section of Gloucester Township, for a report of a house fire. Police found heavy smoke from the attic...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WMDT.com

Fatal collision in Ocean City, car strikes pedestrian

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of 47th Street and Coastal Highway northbound. OCPD has confirmed the pedestrian was struck and killed during this crash. Traffic northbound is currently...
OCEAN CITY, MD
NJ.com

21-year-old drowns at N.J. state park, officials say

A 21-year-old Vineland man drowned Friday after possibly getting caught in a rip current in the water off Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City, officials said. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol gave CPR to Nathaniel Figueroa before he was brought to a local hospital, where he died, a State Park Police spokesman said in an email.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy