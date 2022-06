ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a burglary at a home owned by former NBA star Vince Carter, where thieves made off with more than $100,000 in cash. The Atlanta Police Department said in a police report that when its officers arrived at Carter’s house just before midnight on Sunday, officers saw $100 bills scattered on the ground, along with two guns, one in a case. Officers said the gun in a case belonged to the Carter family, while the Glock 26 with extended magazine found on the ground is suspected to have belonged to the suspect.

