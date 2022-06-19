ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

50 years of Title IX: A look at LSU’s recent history with anti-sex discrimination law

fanrecap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo discussion of Title IX in Baton Rouge would be complete without an examination of LSU’s recent history with the federal law, which forbids institutions...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Mississippi college basketball player arrested in Baton Rouge for assaulting woman

BATON ROUGE - A basketball player for a Mississippi college was arrested Wednesday after he beat a woman with various household items including a power cord and a mirror. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Alcorn State basketball player Oddyst Walker, 22, after meeting with the victim at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on April 15. The victim told officers she had gotten into a physical fight Walker after he found out she had allegedly logged into his social media.
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

Historic signing between Louisiana and Nova Scotia

Common ancestry and a desire to preserve and promote the French language and Acadian culture through collaborations, combined with an opportunity to promote economic growth and business development, brought Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL), and delegates from the Province of Nova Scotia, Canada, together to sign a Memorandum of Understanding. The ceremonial signing took place at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. Lieutenant Governor Nungesser welcomed the Honorable Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie for the Province of Nova Scotia, to Louisiana for this historic collaboration.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KTBS

Former Louisiana House speaker part of $9 million swampland deal at taxpayer expense

This portion of Bayou Chevreuil in St. James Parish leads to 2,000 acres of swampland the state is buying from a group that includes the former speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives. The purchase price for the property is $9 million, and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries intends to give the land to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for research. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator)
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

WATCH: Epic Brawl at Louisiana Walmart Terrorizes Shoppers

I honestly don't know what I would do if something like this happened right in front of me. The fight at the Cortana Place Walmart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, June 19th, 2022, at around 10 pm. The altercation prompted East Baton Rouge Parish Deputies to get involved. As you can see in the video below, courtesy of Alicia Robins-Jones, mayhem ensued.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Title Ix#Lsu#Domestic Violence#Racism#Husch Blackwell
wbrz.com

Tiger fans find great seats and memories at College World Series

Ed Sexton and his older brother George know how to do the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. They get the best seats in the house and then don't miss a game. George, who's 85 years old, has been sitting in the first row of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Stadium for the last 15 years, and although he's invited his brother for years, Ed decided this was the year that he and his other brother Don would join their eldest sibling.
OMAHA, NE
fanrecap.com

LSU Hosting Top 2023 Prospects This Week, Who All Is On Campus

Another week in June means another busy week on the recruiting trail for head coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. Bringing in prospects from all over the country on both official and unofficial visits, this LSU staff continues hitting the 2023 class with force. From the No. 1 player...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Society
MyArkLaMiss

Southern University student receives surprise gift from Pharrell

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When a Grammy Award-winning star surprises someone with a gift, it’s an unforgettable moment. This is likely how Southern University junior, Robyn Hugues felt last week when internationally recognized rapper/producer Pharrell surprised her with a life-changing gift. According to a Tuesday, June 21 post on the university’s official Facebook page, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Rafael Garcia fled Cuba 24 years ago, landed in Lafayette. He's now a successful restaurant owner.

Rafael Garcia left Cuba and arrived in Lafayette and 1998, surviving on six months of food stamps and enough money for a month’s rent. Nearly a quarter century later, Garcia is a successful businessman as owner of the Café Habana City and recipient of the Lafayette Distinguished Citizen Award by Mayor-President Josh Guillory. Garcia talked about his life with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

2 Louisiana dancers waltz into 'So You Think You Can Dance's' top 12; watch them tonight

Louisiana has two contestants in the top 12 of this season's "So You Think You Can Dance," and almost had a third. Unfortunately, the third time wasn't the charm for hopeful Matthew Deloch, an Ascension Parish native who was eliminated from the FOX reality dancing competition series' 17th season last week. Deloch had previously competed on the show in 2017 and 2019.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy