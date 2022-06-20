Michelle “Shelly” Carragher

Michelle “Shelly” M. Carragher, age 73, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, New Jersey. Born in East Orange, New Jersey, Shelly was raised in Bloomfield. In 1977, she moved to Belmar and resided there before settling in Spring Lake Heights 35 years ago. Prior to her retirement, she worked as the office manager for Dr. Michael Cahill, where she was kindly known as his “sounding board”. Shelly was a volunteer for Cub Scouts, Spring Lake Heights Little League and St. Catharine School.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Richard Carragher; her sons, Rich and wife Laura of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, Dan and partner Carrie of Wilmington, Delaware and Pat and wife Katie of Tampa, Florida; brother, James Clark; sister, Mary Jane Killeen. Shelly was a loving grandmother to Juliana and Natalie. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her grandpuppies Maggie, Auggie, and grandcat, Daisy.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at St. Catharine Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake. Committal will follow in St. Anne’s Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project. To send condolences to the family please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome.com .