Stateline, NV

Lake Tahoe Bluegrass And Beyond Festival 2022 Lineup: Phil Lesh & Friends, Leftover Salmon + More

JamBase
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural Lake Tahoe Bluegrass And Beyond Festival boasts a 2022 lineup topped by Phil Lesh & Friends, Leftover Salmon and Dirtwire. The new...

www.jambase.com

KOLO TV Reno

Multiple free live concerts in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks launched its Hello Summer Celebration Series with the Rockin’ on the River event Thursday, June 23 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rock Park. The free event featured live music from the local band Rick Hays & American Steel, cornhole, swag,...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Free Summer Concerts Kick Off in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s become a summer tradition in Carson City. The Levitt AMP Carson City Concert Series starts this weekend and it’s sure to bring the crowds. People of all ages are invited to enjoy the live show outside of the Brewery Arts Center on Saturday. The first concert of the season will feature SambaDa. The music will likely get people dancing, with its samba, reggae and funk beat.
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Live at Lakeview kicks off season Thursday

SOTUH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a two-year hiatus, Live at Lakeview returns starting Thursday, June 23. Live at Lakeview is a free summer series of concerts taking place right on the beach at Lakeview Commons in South Lake Tahoe. Lively music, delicious food, beautiful art and breathtaking views are all waiting for you every Thursday night (June 23 – Aug. 25).
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Hello Summer! Rockin’ on the River returns this week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks wants to help you celebrate summer with a rockin’ good time at the park. Rockin’ on the River returns this Thursday at Rock Park-- giving families a chance to get outside and enjoy live music, food trucks and games. Julie Duewel visited KOLO 8 to talk about the free event.
SPARKS, NV
Emily Henderson

Emily Bowser Is Back With Another WILD Reno Rollercoaster: The Front Yard (PART ONE)

Hello my friends, it’s good to be back and I’ve missed sharing my thoughts and feelings around my epic adventure (?…traumatizing event?) of buying and renovating a home in a wildly expensive city. It’s been almost exactly 2 years since I gave you a process post on my backyard. I considered it a journey then because it had been almost 4 years since we bought at that point. We’re still not “finished” (are you ever really?). In the meantime, I want to give you an intro post for our front yard. I want to talk demo, construction, real numbers, the creative process, urban gardening, furniture design, and of course, cats. This will be a multi-part series that will end in a full outdoor reveal which *may* even include our back unit’s outdoor space. So come along, why don’t you?
RENO, NV
iheart.com

My Kid Was Almost On The Bear Buffet!

So for the last year Zander went to Tahoe Hockey Academy in South Lake Tahoe, California. Bears are everywhere and know how to EASILY open doors when on the hunt for food. Last Friday he graduated high school there and moved out. A short time later, these two open the back door and came into his room. His room is right next to the back door.. The doors did not auto lock and these two easily entered.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

KOLO ATE: Woody’s Grille & Spirits

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Woody’s Grille & Spirits in Sparks is finally back open for business. “They said hey, how do you feel about going back to Woody’s? And I said, absolutely,” said general manager Giselle Nichols. Woody’s closed down during the early days of the pandemic,...
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

EAT This Week: Tunnel Creek Café’s Hoss Burger

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next. If...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

FBNN announces change to Kids Cafe summer meals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Children who get free summer meals from the Food Bank of Northern Nevada are now able to take meals home with them. The Food Bank announced it has received a waiver allowing children receiving cold means to have the option to eat them at home. Previously, children who participated in the program had to eat the meal on site.
RENO, NV
kkoh.com

Legends Bay Casino Scheduled to Open in August

Legends Bay Casino, is scheduled to open at the Sparks Marina in August, after the Nevada Gaming Commission Thursday unanimously approved its licensing. The operator is Las Vegas based Olympia Gaming, and is the first full build casino property in the Reno-Sparks area in more than 20 years. The $120...
SPARKS, NV
kolomkobir.com

Enjoy Watersports, Camping, And More At This Quiet Nevada State Park

Sunnier months in Nevada are the perfect time to head out to find some of the best scenery right here in the Silver State. For an ideal getaway to stretch out with the family, head to Rye Patch State Recreation Area where you will have plenty of room to yourselves. Located in Lovelock, Nevada, the state park takes full advantage of its proximity to a 22-mile-long reservoir!
NEVADA STATE
Pizza Marketplace

Mountain Mike's Pizza opens 2nd Reno location

Mountain Mike's Pizza has opened its second Reno location. The restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees Dalvir Singh, Manpreet Rai and Kamaljit Singh, who currently own three other Mountain Mike's locations throughout Nevada and California and have plans to open three more restaurants throughout the greater Reno area in the next few years, according to a press release.
RENO, NV
activenorcal.com

VIDEO: 60-Foot Rope Swing Stunt on the Truckee River is TERRIFYING!

Mike Wilson has become well known around Northern California for his insane rope swing stunts. He’s made viral videos from all over the Tahoe area, but this one might be his most terrifying. Let me paint a picture for you – you’re having a relaxing float down the Truckee...
TRUCKEE, CA
cowboystatedaily.com

Bear Fight Breaks Out In Lake Tahoe Shed

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s not every day that two bears get into a brawl in someone’s backyard. Or even more specifically, the shed in the backyard. Better yet, the brief bout between the bruins was captured on video. A webcam picked up...
WYOMING STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Summer Events in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Event season is heating up in Carson City. There are plenty of fun and family-friendly activities planned for this summer. Lydia Beck visited KOLO 8 to talk about what visitors and residents can expect this season.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

The final days of the Reno Rodeo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s just one more performance left to qualify for Saturday’s championship finals at the Reno Rodeo. From checking out the Double R Market to viewing live entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy these next two days. Davis Shows Northwest puts on the...
RENO, NV
outsidemagazine

The Nevada Vacation You Didn’t Know You Needed

Many people are surprised to learn Nevada holds some pretty wild superlatives: the state is home to some of the oldest living organisms on Earth, is more mountainous than any other state in the Lower 48, lays claim to the darkest skies in the contiguous U.S., and is second only to Alaska in the percentage of public land it harbors. Safe to say, the Silver State is so much more than casinos, tranquil desertscapes, and the famous Lake Tahoe. (Although these are worthy attractions too!) For the full Nevada experience, check out some of these lesser known treasures that make for a surprisingly unique vacation.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Reno couple feels helpless as dog goes missing in Truckee

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno couple on vacation is asking for residents in Truckee to keep an eye out for their dog Abbie. The couple went on their first vacation in June post-pandemic to Costa Rica. They say they left their 10-year-old mini schnauzer Abbie with a dog sitter.
RENO, NV
FOX40

Treetop ‘blown off’ by lightning near Donner Lake

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Battalion 2315, Engine 2365 and United States Forest Service E372 cut down a burning tree near Donner Lake after it was struck by lightning and blew the top of the tree off, according to CAL FIRE Nevada Yuba Placer Unit (NEU). “Crews will be on high alert tomorrow looking […]
LAKE COUNTY, CA
cdcgamingreports.com

Nevada: Gary Platt celebrates 1 million chairs with party at Reno headquarters

One million chairs will fill approximately 14 NFL stadiums to capacity. One million is the number of tickets already sold for Bruce Springsteen’s international tour in 2023. And one million is about 150,00 less than the total attendance at Pittsburgh Pirates’ home games in 2021. It’s also the...
RENO, NV

