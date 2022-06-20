ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melfa, VA

Melfa Man Acquitted of Rape of Minor

easternshorepost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Watkins, 36, of Melfa, was acquitted of rape in a jury trial on Tuesday. Watkins was charged with the 2018 forcible rape of his sister-in-law who was only 14 years old at the time. The girl, who lives in Maryland, was staying with her sister, Samantha Watkins, and Adam Watkins...

www.easternshorepost.com

easternshorepost.com

Exmore Man Pleads Guilty to Double Murder

Frederick Marvin “Ricky” Barnes Jr., 35, of Exmore, pleaded guilty to the murders of his mother, 75-year-old Brenda Barnes and Dean Reid, 53, and the attempted murder of his sister Christina Green in a plea agreement with the commonwealth. All were gathered on July 3, 2021, for a family birthday cookout at Green’s Deep Creek home on July 3, 2021.
EXMORE, VA
easternshorepost.com

Accomack Circuit Court Dispositions

Three men involved in a fight in cell-block E in July 2021 at Accomack County jail were sentenced for unlawful wounding. The victim, Derek Robinson, was described as “no angel” by Northampton County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton who prosecuted the cases. The inmates had “a civil order,” he said. “They had a system that worked well for them.” Each person had a time to use the telephone. There was a general order that made life behind bars easier, he told the court.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
easternshorepost.com

Marva Annis

Ms. Marva Lin Mustain Annis, 77, of The Greens in Melfa, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock, where she recently resided. Born April 25, 1945, in Salina, Kan., and raised in Denver, Colo., she was a daughter of the late Thomas Charles “Chuck” Mustain and the late Martha Fincher “Marta” Mustain. After attending Mills College in Oakland, Calif., where she obtained her bachelor’s degree, Marva was “transplanted” to the East Coast when her parents moved to Alexandria, Va., for her father to complete his last eight years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force at The Pentagon.
MELFA, VA
easternshorepost.com

Mary Moses

Ms. Mary Gayle Parker Moses, 82, passed away in Bedford, N.H., on June 13, 2022, after a lengthy battle with dementia. Born on April 26, 1940, in Charlottesville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Henry Riley Parker and the late Emma Littleton Parker. Mary is a graduate of Atlantic High School in Oak Hall and attended Radford University in Radford, Va. She was a member of the Bloxom Methodist church.
BEDFORD, NH
Melfa, VA
Maryland State
easternshorepost.com

Wilma Schwendeman

Mrs. Wilhemina Cora (Busen) Schwendeman, 96, departed this life on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Onancock. Wilma was born in Loose Creek, Mo., on April 30, 1926. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Busen and Mary Senevey; seven siblings, including her twin brother, Bill Busen; son, John Roger Schwendeman; and her beloved husband of 75 years, Arthur Joseph Schwendeman. She is survived by her children, Judy Fahrenholz (Chuck), of Hickory, N.C., Susan Beebe (Bob), of Sevierville, Tenn., Kevin Schwendeman, of North Brunswick, N.J., Artie Schwendeman (Lynn), of Melfa, and Bill Schwendeman, of Melfa; daughter-in-law, Kathy Schwendeman, of Harborton; sister, Peggy Perrey, of Jefferson City, Mo.; brother, Ronnie Senevey, of Oregon City, Ore.; seven grandchildren, Charlie Fahrenholz (Jenny), Todd Fahrenholz (Carie), Erin Richmond (Greg), Clif Beebe, Joey Schwendeman, Tracy Lunn (Donnie), and Kristin Farber (Zac); and five great-grandchildren, Alexis Fahrenholz, Hannah and Zachary Richmond, and Jacob and Ben Farber. She also leaves behind special friends, Betsy Phillips, Denise Harding Hildur Boyd, and many friends at the Commonwealth Senior Living on the Eastern Shore, in Onancock, all of whom will miss her cheery greetings and green thumb.
ONANCOCK, VA
easternshorepost.com

Betty Elaine Bramlett

Mrs. Betty Elaine (Smith) Bramlett, 79, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her beloved home in Onancock, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Alexandria, Va., on Feb. 25, 1943, a daughter to the late Wilma (Harris, Smith) Garth and the late Staff Sgt. James T. Smith Jr., U.S. Army (KIA). She graduated from George Washington High School in Alexandria and attended Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University) and later, California State University, San Bernardino, Calif.
ONANCOCK, VA
easternshorepost.com

Janice Irene Golden

Mrs. Janice Irene Golden, 79, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home in New Church, surrounded by family and friends. She was born Feb. 5, 1943, in Clinton, Iowa, a daughter to the late Eugene and Francella Hawk. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death...
NEW CHURCH, VA
easternshorepost.com

Lila Lee Smith Marsh

Mrs. Lila Lee Smith Marsh, 101, wife of the late Charles Ackley Marsh and a resident of Onancock, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock. Born March 15, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Edwin Charles Smith...
ONANCOCK, VA
easternshorepost.com

Edward Joseph O’Hara

Mr. Edward Joseph O’Hara, 81, left this life on June 15, 2022. His death followed an unexpected and brief illness, leaving his wife and family mourning his loss but grateful for the memories of his life, well-lived. Ed was born on April 18, 1941, to Joseph and Elfreda O’Hara,...
ACCOMAC, VA
easternshorepost.com

Tony T. Weeks Jr.

Mr. Tony T. Weeks Jr., 31, of Onancock, departed this life Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Fayetteville, N.C. Tony Terrell Weeks Jr. was born Nov. 14, 1990, a son to Tony Terrell Weeks Sr. and the late Ethel Chandler Sample. He was affectionately known as “T” or “T-Bop” by his family and friends.
ONANCOCK, VA
easternshorepost.com

Jean Mitchell Parks

Mrs. Jean Mitchell Parks, 72, wife of the late Donnie Bramble Parks and a resident of Exmore, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock. A native of Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Robert Thomas Mitchell and the late Dorothy Kilmon Mitchell. She was a cashier for Ace Hardware, member of Faith Baptist Church, and member of Order of Eastern Star.
EXMORE, VA
easternshorepost.com

Accomack School Board Reviews Annual Safety Audit

By Stefanie Jackson – Accomack County Public Schools operations and management staff at Tuesday night’s school board meeting presented an overview of the school division’s 2022 safety audit and discussed next steps, such as coordinating with local law enforcement to hold active shooter drills. “We can’t control...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
easternshorepost.com

No Injuries in Airplane Crash at Melfa Airport

Staff Report — A Pennsylvania man was not injured after his aircraft failed to deploy its landing gear prior to landing on the runway at the Accomack County Airport in Melfa Monday afternoon. Harry Leiser, 45, of Rome, Penn., was the sole occupant of the 1966 Cessna T-120 airplane.
MELFA, VA
easternshorepost.com

Jo Ann Small Drummond

Mrs. Jo Ann Small Drummond, 85, of Parksley, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock. Born July 12, 1936, in Tasley, she was the daughter of the late Joseph D. Small and the late Marguerite Kilmon Small. Jo Ann graduated from Onancock High School, class...
ONANCOCK, VA
easternshorepost.com

Cornal E. Finney

Mr. Cornal E. Finney, 59, of Mappsville, fell asleep in death on June 13, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk after a long illness. He was born Jan. 9, 1963, in Mappsville, to Harvey “Ben” and Madeline Virginia Finney. Cornal was reared by his stepfather, the late Emanuel Fletcher Sr., and was the youngest of five brothers.
MAPPSVILLE, VA
easternshorepost.com

Charles Edward “Eddie” Killmon Jr.

Mr. Charles Edward “Eddie” Killmon Jr., 74, husband of Mary Jane Killmon and a resident of Dingley’s Mill in Onancock, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock. Born Oct. 28, 1947, he was the son of the late Charles Edward Killmon...
ONANCOCK, VA
easternshorepost.com

Delois A. Jacobs

Mrs. Delois A. Jacobs, 73, of Onancock, departed this life on June 12, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock. Delois Ann Ames Jacobs was born Nov. 11, 1947, to Rossie Lee Ames and Mary Susan Snead Ames, in Pungoteague. Many affectionately knew her as “Lois” and she was “Baby” to her husband.
ONANCOCK, VA
easternshorepost.com

Barry Brent Parks

Mr. Barry Brent Parks, 68, husband of Patty Hamilton Parks and a resident of Concord Wharf, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Norfolk Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk. A native of Exmore, he was the son of the late Harley A. Parks and the late Ruth Parks Ashby. Barry was a retired supervisor for the Virginia Department of Transportation.
EXMORE, VA
easternshorepost.com

New Regional Library in Parksley Aims to Preserve Eastern Shore History

By Carol Vaughn — Saving Eastern Shore history has become a focus of community support for the new regional library being built in Parksley. Hiring the library system’s first archivist plays a large role in preserving that history. Archivist Christopher Pote, 45, started work in May in anticipation...
PARKSLEY, VA
easternshorepost.com

Voters Choose Kiggans as Republican Nominee for 2nd District Race

By Carol Vaughn — Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot and a geriatric nurse practitioner who represents Virginia Beach in the Virginia Senate, will be the Republican candidate for Congress in Virginia’s 2nd District in the November election. Kiggans defeated three opponents in the June 21 primary...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA

