ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UL8fC_0gGZHrwE00

BANGKOK (AP) — The world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia, according to scientists from the Southeast Asian nation and the United States.

The stingray, captured on June 13, measured almost four meters (13 feet) from snout to tail and weighed slightly under 300 kilograms (660 pounds), according to a statement Monday by Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-U.S. research project.

West Virginia catfish record broken for second time in 2022

The previous record for a freshwater fish was a 293-kilogram (646-pound) Mekong giant catfish, discovered in Thailand in 2005, the group said.

The stingray was snagged by a local fisherman south of Stung Treng in northeastern Cambodia. The fisherman alerted a nearby team of scientists from the Wonders of the Mekong project, which has publicized its conservation work in communities along the river.

The scientists arrived within hours of getting a post-midnight call with the news, and were amazed at what they saw.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBHUa_0gGZHrwE00
    In this photo provided by FISHBIO taken on June 14, 2022, a team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials measure the length of a giant freshwater stingray from snout to tail before being released back into the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. A local fisherman caught the 661-pound (300-kilogram) stingray, which set the record for the world’s largest known freshwater fish and earned him a $600 reward. (Sinsamout Ounboundisane/FISHBIO via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nj6zW_0gGZHrwE00
    In this photo provided by FISHBIO taken on June 14, 2022, village residents watch as a team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials prepare to release a giant freshwater stingray back into the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. A local fisherman caught the 661-pound (300-kilogram) stingray, which set the record for the world’s largest known freshwater fish and earned him a $600 reward. (Sinsamout Ounboundisane/FISHBIO via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvI0f_0gGZHrwE00
    In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials prepare to release a giant freshwater stingray back into the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. A local fisherman caught the 661-pound (300-kilogram) stingray, which set the record for the world’s largest known freshwater fish and earned him a $600 reward. (Chhut Chheana/Wonders of the Mekong via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajGDB_0gGZHrwE00
    In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials prepare to release a giant freshwater stingray back into the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. A local fisherman caught the 661-pound (300-kilogram) stingray, which set the record for the world’s largest known freshwater fish and earned him a $600 reward. (Chhut Chheana/Wonders of the Mekong via AP)
  • In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant freshwater stingray before being released back into the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. A local fisherman caught the 661-pound (300-kilogram) stingray, which set the record for the world’s largest known freshwater fish and earned him a $600 reward. (Chhut Chheana/Wonders of the Mekong via AP)

“Yeah, when you see a fish this size, especially in freshwater, it is hard to comprehend, so I think all of our team was stunned,” Wonders of the Mekong leader Zeb Hogan said in an online interview from the University of Nevada in Reno. The university is partnering with the Cambodian Fisheries Administration and USAID, the U.S. government’s international development agency.

Freshwater fish are defined as those that spend their entire lives in freshwater, as opposed to giant marine species such as bluefin tuna and marlin, or fish that migrate between fresh and saltwater like the huge beluga sturgeon.

The stingray’s catch was not just about setting a new record, he said.

“The fact that the fish can still get this big is a hopeful sign for the Mekong River, ” Hogan said, noting that the waterway faces many environmental challenges.

Texas GOP approves measure declaring Biden ‘was not legitimately elected’

The Mekong River runs through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. It is home to several species of giant freshwater fish but environmental pressures are rising. In particular, scientists fear a major program of dam building in recent years may be seriously disrupting spawning grounds.

“Big fish globally are endangered. They’re high-value species. They take a long time to mature. So if they’re fished before they mature, they don’t have a chance to reproduce,” Hogan said. “A lot of these big fish are migratory, so they need large areas to survive. They’re impacted by things like habitat fragmentation from dams, obviously impacted by overfishing. So about 70% of giant freshwater fish globally are threatened with extinction, and all of the Mekong species.”

The team that rushed to the site inserted a tagging device near the tail of the mighty fish before releasing it. The device will send tracking information for the next year, providing unprecedented data on giant stingray behavior in Cambodia.

“The giant stingray is a very poorly understood fish. Its name, even its scientific name, has changed several times in the last 20 years,” Hogan said. “It’s found throughout Southeast Asia, but we have almost no information about it. We don’t know about its life history. We don’t know about its ecology, about its migration patters.”

Researchers say it’s the fourth giant stingray reported in the same area in the past two months, all of them females. They think this may be a spawning hotspot for the species.

Local residents nicknamed the stingray “Boramy,” or “full moon,” because of its round shape and because the moon was on the horizon when it was freed on June 14. In addition to the honor of having caught the record-breaker, the lucky fisherman was compensated at market rate, meaning he received a payment of around $600.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freshwater Fish#Big Fish#Washington Dc#World#Southeast Asian#Cambodian#Fishbio#American#Fisheries Administration
WDVM 25

Police investigating homicide at Red Roof Inn PLUS in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at a Red Roof Inn PLUS in Rockville. According to police, an adult male has been confirmed dead. Police say the suspects are now in custody. The shooting took place at the Red Roof Inn PLUS in the 16000 block […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
WDVM 25

Kanawha County man indicted for attempted murder

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WOWK) – A man accused in a Kanawha County shooting that happened in April 2022 has now been indicted on multiple charges including attempted murder. Brett Peters, 39, was indicted in by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of Attempted Murder, Malicious Wounding, Use or Presentment of a Firearm During the […]
WDVM 25

Joe Manchin to vote against President Biden’s proposed gas tax holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A spokesperson for West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin confirmed to 13 News that Manchin will vote against President Joe Biden’s proposed gas tax holiday. Biden is expected to call on Congress Wednesday afternoon to suspend federal taxes on gas and diesel for three months. This would cut $0.18 per gallon on […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

Senate retirement bill benefits wealthy Americans

A retirement bill currently under negotiation in the Senate gives rich Americans a tax break by bringing forward the payment schedule to remain revenue-neutral within the 10-year budget window, but ultimately adds to the national deficit unless a future Congress raises taxes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDVM 25

Mayor Bowser looks towards November, defends her record

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser may have won the democratic primary for mayor of Washington DC, but the race isn’t over yet. She now heads to the November general election, which means four more months of defending her record in office. “I was the first mayor re-elected in 16 years. And what […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Storm damage across the DMV

(DC News Now) — Storms with heavy damaging winds and flooding are hitting all over Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Maryland and parts of West Virginia. In Loudon County, there are reports from the Loudoun County Sheriff that there are several trees down throughout the area. DC News Now is also receiving reports of hundreds of […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy