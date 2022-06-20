ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Cena grants record 650 wishes with Make-A-Wish

By Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fy0X2_0gGZGkTE00

( WJW ) – WWE wrestler and actor John Cena is being honored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation for granting a landmark number of wishes.

The 45-year-old has marked more than 650 wishes, more than any other celebrity in history, according to Make-a-Wish and WWE .

9 pups rescued from 90° heat in abandoned garage

John Cena granted his first wish in 2004.

“I just drop everything,” Cena said when he was honored for granting 500 wishes. “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.”

Make A Wish says he’s the most-requested celebrity by wish kids.

Rare ‘triple dip’ La Nina appears more likely – what that could mean for you

“…The reason I love Make-A-Wish so much is because those are those families’ wishes,” he said in a recent interview .

Many families stay in touch with Cena, telling him about how much it meant to the children who were able to spend time with him during their final days.

“Those are always difficult to read,” Cena said . “But at the same time, the strength of the parents in sending me a message about how much the time that I spent with their child meant to them, it’s very special.”

John Cena has also been honored for his support to veterans’ organizations and first responders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Elderly couple found dead inside Big Bear home

Homicide detectives are investigating after the bodies of an elderly couple were found inside a home in Big Bear Saturday evening. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on the 800 Block of Breckinridge Road near Big Bear Lake around 6:30 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing the home’s front […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#Celebrity#Wwe#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

2-year-old girl attacked by coyote at Fountain Valley park

A coyote attacked a 2-year-old girl at a Fountain Valley park earlier this week, officials announced Thursday. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the lone coyote attacked the child at Mile Square Park near Euclid Street and Stonecress Avenue, the Fountain Valley Police Department said in a news release. The child was treated at an area hospital […]
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Bloodhounds help track down escaped inmate in Chino

Two law enforcement bloodhounds helped track down an inmate who escaped Wednesday night from a fire camp near the California Institute for Men prison in Chino. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers reported that 30-year-old Kyle Summers had fled the facility at about 9:45 p.m. Summers, who was incarcerated for felony evading, was last […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

State Republicans say Trump wanted them to break law to keep him in power

Former President Trump's campaign to press GOP state officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election violated state laws, defied the Constitution and led directly to violent threats against those figures that continues to this day, a number of those Republicans testified Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
POTUS
KTLA

Aimeé Teegarden on her new movie ‘The Road to Galena’

You’ll recognize Aimee Teegarden from “Friday Night Lights.” Now she’s starring in a new movie, “The Road to Galena.” It follows one man’s need for personal fulfillment over traditional success. “The Road to Galena” hits theaters and on demand on July 8. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 23, 2022.
MOVIES
KTLA

KTLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy