ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VeI1f_0gGZCnGF00

BANGKOK (AP) — The world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia, according to scientists from the Southeast Asian nation and the United States.

The stingray, captured on June 13, measured almost four meters (13 feet) from snout to tail and weighed slightly under 300 kilograms (660 pounds), according to a statement Monday by Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-U.S. research project.

The previous record for a freshwater fish was a 293-kilogram (646-pound) Mekong giant catfish, discovered in Thailand in 2005, the group said.

The stingray was snagged by a local fisherman south of Stung Treng in northeastern Cambodia. The fisherman alerted a nearby team of scientists from the Wonders of the Mekong project, which has publicized its conservation work in communities along the river.

The scientists arrived within hours of getting a post-midnight call with the news, and were amazed at what they saw.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBHUa_0gGZCnGF00
    In this photo provided by FISHBIO taken on June 14, 2022, a team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials measure the length of a giant freshwater stingray from snout to tail before being released back into the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. A local fisherman caught the 661-pound (300-kilogram) stingray, which set the record for the world’s largest known freshwater fish and earned him a $600 reward. (Sinsamout Ounboundisane/FISHBIO via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nj6zW_0gGZCnGF00
    In this photo provided by FISHBIO taken on June 14, 2022, village residents watch as a team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials prepare to release a giant freshwater stingray back into the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. A local fisherman caught the 661-pound (300-kilogram) stingray, which set the record for the world’s largest known freshwater fish and earned him a $600 reward. (Sinsamout Ounboundisane/FISHBIO via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvI0f_0gGZCnGF00
    In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials prepare to release a giant freshwater stingray back into the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. A local fisherman caught the 661-pound (300-kilogram) stingray, which set the record for the world’s largest known freshwater fish and earned him a $600 reward. (Chhut Chheana/Wonders of the Mekong via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajGDB_0gGZCnGF00
    In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials prepare to release a giant freshwater stingray back into the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. A local fisherman caught the 661-pound (300-kilogram) stingray, which set the record for the world’s largest known freshwater fish and earned him a $600 reward. (Chhut Chheana/Wonders of the Mekong via AP)
  • In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant freshwater stingray before being released back into the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. A local fisherman caught the 661-pound (300-kilogram) stingray, which set the record for the world’s largest known freshwater fish and earned him a $600 reward. (Chhut Chheana/Wonders of the Mekong via AP)

“Yeah, when you see a fish this size, especially in freshwater, it is hard to comprehend, so I think all of our team was stunned,” Wonders of the Mekong leader Zeb Hogan said in an online interview from the University of Nevada in Reno. The university is partnering with the Cambodian Fisheries Administration and USAID, the U.S. government’s international development agency.

Freshwater fish are defined as those that spend their entire lives in freshwater, as opposed to giant marine species such as bluefin tuna and marlin, or fish that migrate between fresh and saltwater like the huge beluga sturgeon.

Mississippi man shatters record for largest blue catfish: ‘Fish of a lifetime’

The stingray’s catch was not just about setting a new record, he said.

“The fact that the fish can still get this big is a hopeful sign for the Mekong River, ” Hogan said, noting that the waterway faces many environmental challenges.

The Mekong River runs through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. It is home to several species of giant freshwater fish but environmental pressures are rising. In particular, scientists fear a major program of dam building in recent years may be seriously disrupting spawning grounds.

“Big fish globally are endangered. They’re high-value species. They take a long time to mature. So if they’re fished before they mature, they don’t have a chance to reproduce,” Hogan said. “A lot of these big fish are migratory, so they need large areas to survive. They’re impacted by things like habitat fragmentation from dams, obviously impacted by overfishing. So about 70% of giant freshwater fish globally are threatened with extinction, and all of the Mekong species.”

The team that rushed to the site inserted a tagging device near the tail of the mighty fish before releasing it. The device will send tracking information for the next year, providing unprecedented data on giant stingray behavior in Cambodia.

“The giant stingray is a very poorly understood fish. Its name, even its scientific name, has changed several times in the last 20 years,” Hogan said. “It’s found throughout Southeast Asia, but we have almost no information about it. We don’t know about its life history. We don’t know about its ecology, about its migration patters.”

Researchers say it’s the fourth giant stingray reported in the same area in the past two months, all of them females. They think this may be a spawning hotspot for the species.

Local residents nicknamed the stingray “Boramy,” or “full moon,” because of its round shape and because the moon was on the horizon when it was freed on June 14. In addition to the honor of having caught the record-breaker, the lucky fisherman was compensated at market rate, meaning he received a payment of around $600.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

PD: Woman strikes person, steals from minimart

DUNNSTOWN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman after they responded to a disturbance where they say she struck a person and stole from a minimart. According to the Woodward Township Police Department, on June 17 officers responded to 8 Woodward Avenue in Dunnstown for a disturbance report. Investigators stated once arriving on the scene […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two arrests made in shooting homicide in Lackawanna County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Breaking News in the newsroom Wednesday night as two arrests have been made in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Lackawanna County over the weekend. The early Saturday morning shooting left 17-year-old Joseph Roberson dead on the side of Bowens Road in Spring Brook Township and Wednesday night, police have […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Rescuers search for missing swimmer in Delaware River

MINISINK HILLS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— National Park Service rangers and seven other fire departments/search teams are searching the Delaware River for a missing 23-year-old man in Monroe County. National Park Service officials said Christopher Schofield from Stroudsburg was attempting to swim cross the Delaware River near Prices Landing with two other people when he began […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught

Largemouth bass are large, powerful carnivorous fish that have a reputation for eating virtually anything they come across. Given their powerful nature, they are also one of the most popular and prized fish amongst anglers. Largemouth bass are famous for their stunning acrobatic displays as they resist capture and for the impressive sizes that they can reach. But just how big do they get? Join us as we discover the largest largemouth bass ever caught!
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
a-z-animals.com

River Monsters: Discover the Largest Fish in the Nile River

The Nile River is the longest in Africa and also the longest in the world, stretching across a total of 11 countries; the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, South Sudan, Republic of Sudan, and Egypt. The 4,132-mile river located in northeastern Africa harbors many interesting species of plants and animals.
AFRICA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 3ft Giant Shrimp and Jellyfish Hybrid From 500 Million Years Ago

Discover the 3ft Giant Shrimp and Jellyfish Hybrid From 500 Million Years Ago. This animal belongs to the category of evolution’s apex predators. It existed at the start of the evolution of life on earth, about 500 million years ago. Many weird creatures evolved during this period, called the Cambrian period.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freshwater Fish#Big Fish#World#Southeast Asian#Cambodian#Fishbio#American#Fisheries Administration
Yana Bostongirl

The Largest Recorded White Shark was Dubbed "El Monstruo"

Great White sharkPhoto by Laura College on Unsplash. Tales of monstrously huge Great White sharks (Carcharodon carcharias) roaming the seas have been floating around for a long time. Some have even been captured but their size has not been correctly verified due to problems with measurements.
natureworldnews.com

Fisherman in Cambodia Catches Largest Freshwater Fish Ever Hooked

A fisherman in northern Cambodia had captured a 661-pound fish, measuring about 13 feet in length, near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. The 42-year-old fisherman named Moul Thun had accidentally hooked the giant fish near Koh Preah island in the Mekong River in northern Cambodia. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project identified the catch as a giant stingray (Urogymnus polylepis) which they said they know very "relatively little" about. It was believed to be the world's largest freshwater fish ever caught hooked in Cambodia, NBC News reported.
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
WBRE

PTSA releases statement on dropped murder charges

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Troopers Association president issued a statement on the judge’s decision to drop the murder charges against the woman who struck and killed two state troopers and one pedestrian in March. The crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. near the Broad Street exit in South Philadelphia on Monday, March […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sciencealert.com

'World's Biggest' Freshwater Fish Netted (And Released!) in Cambodia

A fisherman on the Mekong river in Cambodia has hooked the biggest freshwater fish ever recorded, scientists said – a 300-kilogram stingray. The giant freshwater stingray, which measured four meters (13 feet) from snout to tail, was caught last week and released back into the wild after being fitted with a tag to track its behavior.
PETS
The Independent

Monster stingray caught in Mekong River stuns scientists with incredible size

A monster stingray caught in the Mekong River has been named by scientists as the biggest freshwater fish ever documented.The 300kg (661lb) female stingray has usurped a 646lb (293kg) giant catfish caught in Thailand in 2005 from its place as the record-holder.“In 20 years of researching giant fish in rivers and lakes on six continents, this is the largest freshwater fish that we’ve encountered or that’s been documented anywhere worldwide,” biologist Zeb Hogan said.“Finding and documenting this fish is remarkable, and a rare positive sign of hope.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World's largest freshwater fish has been caught in CambodiaStreets flooded as storm hits France amid heatwave warningHuge wildfire rages across Wharton State Forest in New Jersey
WILDLIFE
WBRE

Man awaiting sentence for meth sales charged with selling more meth

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Clinton County District Attorney’s office said a man awaiting sentencing for selling meth in 2021 was arrested on June 21, 2022, for selling more meth to undercover police officers. According to officials, Matthew Slota, age 33, was incarcerated on June 23 after Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police (TVRP) arrested him […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

6 injured in Fulton County marijuana plant explosion

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six people were injured after an explosion at a marijuana plant Wednesday afternoon. The call came in just before noon for an explosion at 3786 N. Hess Road (Ilera Healthcare) in Taylor Township, according to Fulton County Coroner Berley Souders. The explosion was said to be from a generator on […]
FULTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Search efforts continue for missing Stroudsburg woman

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are continuing to investigate a missing woman in Monroe County. Police are continuing to search for missing 45-year-old Dana Smithers, who was last seen leaving a friend’s house on the night of May 28 and reported as missing on June 4. Smithers is described as […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Traffic stop leads to marijuana operation bust

HERRICK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after a traffic stop led them to a full functioning marijuana operation. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 15 Troopers conducted an investigation into the distribution of marijuana at a house in the 70 block of Bennett Road in Herrick Township, Susquehanna […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy