ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says he’s considering a gas tax holiday

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Peruv_0gGZCkc400

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he’s considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.

“Yes, I’m considering it,” Biden told reporters after taking a walk along the beach near his vacation home in Delaware. “I hope to have a decision based on the data — I’m looking for by the end of the week.”

The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare the public from higher prices at the pump, which began to climb last year and surged after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices nationwide are averaging just under $5 a gallon, according to AAA.

Gas tax holiday ‘worth considering,’ treasury secretary says

Biden said members of his team were to meet this week with CEOs of the major oil companies to discuss rising oil prices. Biden lashed out at oil companies, saying they are making excessive profits when people are feeling the crunch of skyrocketing costs at the pump and inflation. But Biden said he would not be meeting the oil executives himself.

“I want an explanation for why they aren’t refining more oil,” Biden said.

The Biden administration has already released oil from the U.S. strategic reserve and increased ethanol blending for the summer, in additional to sending a letter last week to oil refiners urging them to increase their refining capacity. Yet those efforts have yet to reduce price pressures meaningfully, such that the administration is now considering a gas tax holiday. Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel help to pay for highways.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model released estimates Wednesday showing that consumers saved at the pump because of gas tax holidays in Connecticut, Georgia and Maryland. The majority of the savings went to consumers, instead of service stations and others in the energy sector.

Gas prices are high now, but they’ve been worse before: Here’s when

In an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed an openness to a federal gas tax holiday to give motorists some relief.

Strolling on the beach with his daughter Ashley, granddaughter Naomi, and his granddaughter’s fiancé, Biden stopped frequently to chat with beachgoers who were spending the Juneteenth federal holiday at the beach.

He took a moment to offer assurances about inflation — the consumer-price index increased to a nearly 40-year high of 8.6% in May from the same month a year ago — and growing warnings from economists that a recession may be around the corner.

“We’re going to get though this, guys,” Biden told one group of beachgoers.

Last week, the Federal Reserve stepped up its drive to tame inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest increase in nearly three decades — and signaled more large rate increases to come.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that in his estimation, “the dominant probability would be that by the end of next year we would be seeing a recession in the American economy.”

Biden said he spoke with Summers, who served as treasury secretary in the Clinton administration, on Monday morning.

“There’s nothing inevitable about a recession,” Biden said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
State
Georgia State
WBRE

PD: Woman strikes person, steals from minimart

DUNNSTOWN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman after they responded to a disturbance where they say she struck a person and stole from a minimart. According to the Woodward Township Police Department, on June 17 officers responded to 8 Woodward Avenue in Dunnstown for a disturbance report. Investigators stated once arriving on the scene […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
WBRE

Two arrests made in shooting homicide in Lackawanna County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Breaking News in the newsroom Wednesday night as two arrests have been made in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Lackawanna County over the weekend. The early Saturday morning shooting left 17-year-old Joseph Roberson dead on the side of Bowens Road in Spring Brook Township and Wednesday night, police have […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PTSA releases statement on dropped murder charges

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Troopers Association president issued a statement on the judge’s decision to drop the murder charges against the woman who struck and killed two state troopers and one pedestrian in March. The crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. near the Broad Street exit in South Philadelphia on Monday, March […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

State Republicans say Trump wanted them to break law to keep him in power

Former President Trump's campaign to press GOP state officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election violated state laws, defied the Constitution and led directly to violent threats against those figures that continues to this day, a number of those Republicans testified Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
POTUS
WBRE

6 injured in Fulton County marijuana plant explosion

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six people were injured after an explosion at a marijuana plant Wednesday afternoon. The call came in just before noon for an explosion at 3786 N. Hess Road (Ilera Healthcare) in Taylor Township, according to Fulton County Coroner Berley Souders. The explosion was said to be from a generator on […]
FULTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Economy#Ethanol#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Treasury
WBRE

Rescuers search for missing swimmer in Delaware River

MINISINK HILLS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— National Park Service rangers and seven other fire departments/search teams are searching the Delaware River for a missing 23-year-old man in Monroe County. National Park Service officials said Christopher Schofield from Stroudsburg was attempting to swim cross the Delaware River near Prices Landing with two other people when he began […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Traffic stop leads to marijuana operation bust

HERRICK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after a traffic stop led them to a full functioning marijuana operation. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 15 Troopers conducted an investigation into the distribution of marijuana at a house in the 70 block of Bennett Road in Herrick Township, Susquehanna […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WBRE

Man awaiting sentence for meth sales charged with selling more meth

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Clinton County District Attorney’s office said a man awaiting sentencing for selling meth in 2021 was arrested on June 21, 2022, for selling more meth to undercover police officers. According to officials, Matthew Slota, age 33, was incarcerated on June 23 after Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police (TVRP) arrested him […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Search efforts continue for missing Stroudsburg woman

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are continuing to investigate a missing woman in Monroe County. Police are continuing to search for missing 45-year-old Dana Smithers, who was last seen leaving a friend’s house on the night of May 28 and reported as missing on June 4. Smithers is described as […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

KFC unveils innovative finger-licking 1970’s trend, the Finger Spork

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — All fingers point to KFC today as the fried chicken chain unveiled an innovative eating utensil that makes all your KFC favorites (literally) finger lickin’ good. The KFC Finger Sporks, KFC’s new piece of “tableware-tech” as they call it is meant to bring out the fun in family dinner. KFC Finger […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WBRE

WBRE

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy