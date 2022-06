SPRING VALLEY – The Spring Valley Police Department will be hiding rubber ducks throughout the community in the month of July. Over 300 ducks will be scattered in public areas around town ahead of the National Night Out event on August 2nd. The department asks if you find a duck you scan the QR code and follow the directions on their facebook page. Those who find the ducks should bring them to the National Night Out in Kirby park for a prize. They say the ducks will not be hidden on private property or in areas that require climbing or digging, or in cemeteries. They will also not be hidden in areas that could pose a danger to the hunters and will be within the city limits of Spring Valley.

SPRING VALLEY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO