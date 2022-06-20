ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Boston Celtics have 10 traded player exceptions to use this offseason

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics have some work to do around the margins of their roster for the 2022-23 season ahead if they want to maximize their odds of returning to the NBA Finals next spring. And while they might not need to be exceptionally aggressive, if they want to do more than make it to the league’s biggest stage, they’ll likely need some moves of note to make it happen.

Luckily for them, their past moves have given them a range of tools that might prove very helpful in onboarding the sort of talent they will need to compete for Banner 18 in 2023.

Chief among such tools are the team’s traded player exceptions (TPEs), which, for the unanointed, are the first half of a non-simultaneous trade that can be used to absorb the salary of a player (or several) that fit in the amount in question within $100,000.

The Celtics have been among the most active teams in the NBA making use of this quirk of the league’s collective bargaining agreement (CBA), and thus have quite a few of them.

The catch is that they have an expiration date to use them or lose them, typically about one calendar year from the date of the transaction in which they were created.

With that in mind, let’s look at the ten TPEs Boston could use, from smallest to largest.

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
(AP Photo/John Locher)
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Fournier TPE: $17,142,857 - expires 7/18/22

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

