Create a Sustainable Warehouse with Reusable Packaging

By Bob Petersen
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s consumer wants to buy from sustainable brands. The rise of the circular economy concept, coupled with pressure from...

www.sdcexec.com

Andre Oentoro

Create Sustainable Impact With Your Small Business

Practical Ways To Adopt Sustainable Business Solutions. We want our small businesses to grow and expand, but as we continue to do so, we also feed off from our environmental resources even more. This creates an imbalance in the ecosystem. These days, a lot of businesses have started adopting sustainable practices.
SMALL BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Improving Energy Efficiency in Warehouses Can Strengthen the Supply Chain

The pandemic has made the supply chain a household name. Today everyone from the multi-national construction firm building an expansive warehouse to the small business owner opening a new hair salon to the first-time homeowner working through a bathroom remodel has uttered the words “supply chain issues” at least once. It’s not exactly the recognition the supply chain deserves, but it’s the one we’ve got. So how can we make this moment in the sun a positive one?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Top Supply Chain Projects: How Project Management Keeps Supply Chains Afloat Despite Disruptions

Innovation is the name of the game for this past year’s projects in the supply chain as the industry looks to overcome the obstacles that keep coming. While many of these problems were already headed our way, the pandemic exacerbated it all, leaving behind continued waves of new disruptions. This year’s Top Supply Chain Projects were full of companies looking to solve these problems, create greater efficiency in operations and prepare organizations for continued and any new problems that can arise.
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Industrial Cobot Transforms Packaging, Palletizing Process

Universal Robots announced plans to add a new 20kg cobot to its product range. The UR20 cobot features an entirely new joint design that will allow for even faster cycle times as well as the ability to handle heavier loads. “This is not just a bigger version of our existing...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Products#Sustainability#Warehouses
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Survey Reveals ERP Woes for SME Merchants

Small U.S. merchants are struggling to get to grips with spiraling delays and costs of major enterprise resource planning (ERP) projects, according to a new study by Brightpearl. “Implementing any major back-office software is a significant investment,” says Sara Arthrell, CMO at Brightpearl. “SME retailers cannot afford failure, and yet...
RETAIL
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Geek+, Reesink Logistic Solutions Partnership Expands AMR Presence in Northern Europe

Geek+ partnered with Reesink Logistic Solutions (RLS) to collectively target Northern Europe, with a focus on the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland. “The warehouse automation market is becoming increasingly competitive and dense. In order to stay ahead of future developments, the RLS companies have always looked for state-of-the-art technologies to add to the product portfolio. We strongly believe that the Geek+ systems speak for themselves and open a new world of possibilities in our market. We are therefore thrilled about this new partnership and look forward to adding the AMRs to our integrated solutions,” says Gert Bossink, VP of Royal Reesink and division director of Reesink Logistic Solutions.
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Reshoring: Myth or Reality? Here’s What You Need To Know

Without a doubt, today’s supply chains are more globalized than ever before. Global trade as a percentage of global GDP increased from ~25% in the early 1970s to more than 50% in the early 2000s and peaked at ~61% in 2008 before falling to 52% in 2009, and now ranging between 50% and 60% from year to year.
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Finding the Low-Hanging Fruit in Automation

We've all heard the term "low-hanging fruit," and it's a very appropriate one in business. What can get you the biggest impact for the least (relatively speaking) effort and investment. In my business career, I have always tried to apply that thinking. Take a closer look at almost any business,...
TECHNOLOGY

