Create a Sustainable Warehouse with Reusable Packaging

Geek+ partnered with Reesink Logistic Solutions (RLS) to collectively target Northern Europe, with a focus on the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland. “The warehouse automation market is becoming increasingly competitive and dense. In order to stay ahead of future developments, the RLS companies have always looked for state-of-the-art technologies to add to the product portfolio. We strongly believe that the Geek+ systems speak for themselves and open a new world of possibilities in our market. We are therefore thrilled about this new partnership and look forward to adding the AMRs to our integrated solutions,” says Gert Bossink, VP of Royal Reesink and division director of Reesink Logistic Solutions.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO