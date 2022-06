In Gee Chun might’ve taken her foot off the gas pedal, but she’s still very much in control of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship through two rounds. Chun birdied three of her first five holes Friday afternoon at Congressional Country Club to improve her five-shot overnight lead to six strokes. And though her potential early runaway stalled with even-par golf the rest of the way, at 11 under, she’s still a half-dozen clear of the field at the midway point of this women’s major.

GOLF ・ 3 HOURS AGO