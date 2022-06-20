ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MnDOT Warns Of Buckling Pavement With Extreme Heat This Week

By Ken Hayes
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Department Of Transportation is warning motorists to be on the lookout for buckling pavement on Minnesota Highways this week. Temperatures are expected to be between 90 and 100 degrees today across the state. Over the weekend there already have been some areas where roads have had to be closed...

Twin Cities Targeted for Extra Traffic Patrols This Weekend

St. Paul, MN (KROC AM News) - State troopers are planning to crack down on dangerous drivers in the Twin Cities this weekend. The State Patrol will conduct its second round of high-intensity patrols from Friday afternoon until Sunday evening. The first round targeted the Brainerd Lakes area last month, when troopers reportedly stopped nearly 800 motorists. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety provided a breakdown of the stops:
Storm cleanup underway in Western Minnesota

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Storm cleanup efforts in Lakes Country are expected to take weeks. Rain and heavy winds ripped through Otter Tail County Monday night flipping boats, downing trees and tearing roofs off businesses and homes. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says deputies evacuated the Otter Lodge during the storm, which tore off the roof and caused heavy cosmetic damage.
Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
