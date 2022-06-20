ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro Police want to speak with 'Person of Interest' in an alleged stolen, altered, forged, check incident

wgnsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MURFREESBORO) Recognize this man? Murfreesboro Police wish to talk with him in connection to an alleged incident at F & M Bank (Memorial Blvd.). Public Information Officer Larry Flowers said, "On June...

www.wgnsradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Speed a Likely Factor in Tuesday Rollover Accident on I-24 in Rutherford County

UPDATE: (Rutherford County, Tenn.) – We have an update on the Tuesday morning accident that occurred on Interstate 24 East around 7:30 AM. The wreck happened at the Sam Ridley Parkway exit. A dashcam video from another motorist evidently caught the entire incident on camera, showing how speed and attempting to pass another vehicle, likely played a major role in the crash. Scroll down for video of accident.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Person Of Interest#F M Bank#Wgns Radio#I 24
wgnsradio.com

Manchester, TN Woman Dies in Swimming Accident

UPDATE: We have an update on a drowning incident that occurred in neighboring Coffee County at Normandy Lake earlier this week. We have now confirmed that it was a Manchester woman who passed away at Barton Springs boat ramp late Tuesday night (June 21, 2022). According to Frank Watkins with...
MANCHESTER, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wjle.com

Paraplegic driver involved in car crash found with large amount of drugs

The paraplegic driver involved in a one car crash Wednesday on Highway 70 at Snow Hill was found with a large amount of marijuana, Fentanyl, and cocaine. 29-year-old Dajuion Shaw of Lavergne was airlifted from near the crash scene and flown to Vanderbilt Hospital. Criminal charges are pending because of the drugs found on him.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

8-New Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputies

There are new law enforcement officers in our community, after 8 Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies became certified law enforcement officers graduated on Friday from the 12-week Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. Graduates are Deputy Joel Beckman, Deputy Terry Bennett, Deputy Kevin Cast, Deputy Riley Dunmyer, Deputy Nathaniel Harrington, Deputy...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Springfield Police are currently investigating after receiving a report that a shooting had occurred in the city limits. The incident occurred just after 1 pm on Holly Circle MAP. The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, the Springfield Fire Department, and Robertson County EMS all responded.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Columbia man arrested for running over Franklin Police officer now facing federal charges

A Columbia man is facing federal charges following an April pursuit and arrest by the Franklin Police Department, which caught images of one officer being run over on video. As previously reported, 26-year-old Roy Gene Nicholson, III, was arrested by FPD following an April traffic stop on Interstate 65, which saw the car that police said was driven by Nicholson flee the scene following a physical altercation, resulting in one officer's legs being run over by the car.
COLUMBIA, TN
waewradio.com

Wanted Subject Captured In White County

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, White County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a possible break-in in progress at a residence where a wanted subject had recently lived. The subject was identified as Casey Hunter, who had multiple felony warrants. White County Sheriff’s Deputies, numerous Detectives and Cookeville City Special Operations surrounded the area. K9 Deputy Simmons initiated K9 Kilo to track. After several hours of tracking and Deputies searching the area, Casey Hunter was apprehended and placed under arrest without incident. Mr. Hunter was transported and booked into the White County Jail and will be facing additional charges along with the outstanding warrants already on file. (Photo and story courtesy White County Sheriff Steve Page, Facebook)
WHITE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy