Murfreesboro Police want to speak with 'Person of Interest' in an alleged stolen, altered, forged, check incident

UPDATE: (Rutherford County, Tenn.) – We have an update on the Tuesday morning accident that occurred on Interstate 24 East around 7:30 AM. The wreck happened at the Sam Ridley Parkway exit. A dashcam video from another motorist evidently caught the entire incident on camera, showing how speed and attempting to pass another vehicle, likely played a major role in the crash. Scroll down for video of accident.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO