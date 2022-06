This is the kind of news that has thousands of people wondering what the future of Kellogg's and Battle Creek will be. The company announce June 21st that they plan on moving their corporate headquarters from Battle Creek to Chicago by the end of 2023. On top of that, the announcement made on their website also states that since their focus as a company is on cereal, plant based foods and snacks, each of those foods will be represented by their own individual company. The names, pending finalization, are currently being called Global Snacking Co., North American Cereal Co., & Plant Co.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO