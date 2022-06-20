Ohio State rockets up 2023 team rankings following Tate commitment

One of the biggest prizes in the 2023 college football recruiting cycle made his commitment Monday as five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate of Chicago announced he’d be playing his college football at Ohio State.

How did the team recruiting rankings react to Tate’s commitment?

As you’d expect, Ohio State received a huge jump after starting the day ranked 10th according to 247Sports. As you’ll see below, the Tate commitment was huge for a university that has done so much in recent years at the receiver position.

Check out the updated top 25 team rankings for the 2023 recruiting class below following Tate’s commitment to the Buckeyes on June 20.

25. Purdue

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

9 commitments

1 4-star, 8 3-star

24. Texas

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

7 commitments

5 4-star, 2 3-star

23. Wake Forest

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

12 commitments

10 3-star

22. Colorado

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

11 commitments

11 3-star

21. Pitt

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

11 commitments

1 4-star, 9 3-star

20. Iowa State

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

11 commitments

1 4-star, 10 3-star

19. West Virginia

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

11 commitments

1 4-star, 9 3-star

18. Boston College

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

13 commitments

11 3-star

17. Iowa

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

11 commitments

1 4-star, 10 3-star

16. Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

12 commitments

1 4-star, 10 3-star

15. Louisville

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

9 commitments

4 4-star, 5 3-star

14. TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

12 commitments

2 4-star, 9 3-star

13. USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

9 commitments

2 5-star, 4 4-star, 2 3-star

12. Tennessee

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

12.

10 commitments

1 5-star, 4 4-star, 5 3-star

11. Michigan State

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

11 commitments

8 4-star, 3 3-star

10. Minnesota

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

18 commitments

1 4-star, 15 3-star

9. Arkansas

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

13 commitments

5 4-star, 7 3-star

8. Georgia

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

11 commitments

1 5-star, 6 4-star, 3 3-star

7. Northwestern

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

18 commitments

2 4-star, 16 3-star

6. Cincinnati

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

20 commitments

3 4-star, 16 3-star

5. Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

13 commitments

1 5-star, 7 4-star, 5 3-star

4. Clemson

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

12 commitments

1 5-star, 9 4-star, 2 3-star

3. Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

20 commitments

3 4-star, 15 3-star

2. Ohio State

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

11 commitments

1 5-star, 9 4-star, 1 3-star

1. Notre Dame

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 Notre Dame

15 commitments

1 5-star, 12 4-star, 2 3-star