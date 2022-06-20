Ohio State rockets up 2023 team rankings following Tate commitment
One of the biggest prizes in the 2023 college football recruiting cycle made his commitment Monday as five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate of Chicago announced he’d be playing his college football at Ohio State.
How did the team recruiting rankings react to Tate’s commitment?
As you’d expect, Ohio State received a huge jump after starting the day ranked 10th according to 247Sports. As you’ll see below, the Tate commitment was huge for a university that has done so much in recent years at the receiver position.
Check out the updated top 25 team rankings for the 2023 recruiting class below following Tate’s commitment to the Buckeyes on June 20.
25. Purdue
9 commitments
1 4-star, 8 3-star
24. Texas
7 commitments
5 4-star, 2 3-star
23. Wake Forest
12 commitments
10 3-star
22. Colorado
11 commitments
11 3-star
21. Pitt
11 commitments
1 4-star, 9 3-star
20. Iowa State
11 commitments
1 4-star, 10 3-star
19. West Virginia
11 commitments
1 4-star, 9 3-star
18. Boston College
13 commitments
11 3-star
17. Iowa
11 commitments
1 4-star, 10 3-star
16. Baylor
12 commitments
1 4-star, 10 3-star
15. Louisville
9 commitments
4 4-star, 5 3-star
14. TCU
12 commitments
2 4-star, 9 3-star
13. USC
9 commitments
2 5-star, 4 4-star, 2 3-star
12. Tennessee
12.
10 commitments
1 5-star, 4 4-star, 5 3-star
11. Michigan State
11 commitments
8 4-star, 3 3-star
10. Minnesota
18 commitments
1 4-star, 15 3-star
9. Arkansas
13 commitments
5 4-star, 7 3-star
8. Georgia
11 commitments
1 5-star, 6 4-star, 3 3-star
7. Northwestern
18 commitments
2 4-star, 16 3-star
6. Cincinnati
20 commitments
3 4-star, 16 3-star
5. Penn State
13 commitments
1 5-star, 7 4-star, 5 3-star
4. Clemson
12 commitments
1 5-star, 9 4-star, 2 3-star
3. Texas Tech
20 commitments
3 4-star, 15 3-star
2. Ohio State
11 commitments
1 5-star, 9 4-star, 1 3-star
1. Notre Dame
1. Notre Dame
15 commitments
1 5-star, 12 4-star, 2 3-star
