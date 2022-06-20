ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State rockets up 2023 team rankings following Tate commitment

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BNyP9_0gGYe88i00

One of the biggest prizes in the 2023 college football recruiting cycle made his commitment Monday as five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate of Chicago announced he’d be playing his college football at Ohio State.

How did the team recruiting rankings react to Tate’s commitment?

As you’d expect, Ohio State received a huge jump after starting the day ranked 10th according to 247Sports. As you’ll see below, the Tate commitment was huge for a university that has done so much in recent years at the receiver position.

Check out the updated top 25 team rankings for the 2023 recruiting class below following Tate’s commitment to the Buckeyes on June 20.

25. Purdue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WaC0I_0gGYe88i00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

25. Purdue

9 commitments

1 4-star, 8 3-star

24. Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GoPGH_0gGYe88i00
 Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

24. Texas

7 commitments

5 4-star, 2 3-star

23. Wake Forest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywGiu_0gGYe88i00
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

23. Wake Forest

12 commitments

10 3-star

22. Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15yaMt_0gGYe88i00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

22. Colorado

11 commitments

11 3-star

21. Pitt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4NOU_0gGYe88i00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

21. Pitt

11 commitments

1 4-star, 9 3-star

20. Iowa State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDvog_0gGYe88i00
Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

20. Iowa State

11 commitments

1 4-star, 10 3-star

19. West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxEE7_0gGYe88i00
 Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

19. West Virginia

11 commitments

1 4-star, 9 3-star

18. Boston College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJ10H_0gGYe88i00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

18. Boston College

13 commitments

11 3-star

17. Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D3JJu_0gGYe88i00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

17. Iowa

11 commitments

1 4-star, 10 3-star

16. Baylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QR0Mn_0gGYe88i00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

16. Baylor

12 commitments

1 4-star, 10 3-star

15. Louisville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xe9aE_0gGYe88i00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

15. Louisville

9 commitments

4 4-star, 5 3-star

14. TCU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKinj_0gGYe88i00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

14. TCU

12 commitments

2 4-star, 9 3-star

13. USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQYqo_0gGYe88i00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

13. USC

9 commitments

2 5-star, 4 4-star, 2 3-star

12. Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjUPs_0gGYe88i00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

12.

10 commitments

1 5-star, 4 4-star, 5 3-star

11. Michigan State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGb9H_0gGYe88i00
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

11. Michigan State

11 commitments

8 4-star, 3 3-star

10. Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpBYK_0gGYe88i00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

10. Minnesota

18 commitments

1 4-star, 15 3-star

9. Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIIjS_0gGYe88i00
Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

9. Arkansas

13 commitments

5 4-star, 7 3-star

8. Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xAqpp_0gGYe88i00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

8. Georgia

11 commitments

1 5-star, 6 4-star, 3 3-star

7. Northwestern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqPyP_0gGYe88i00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

7. Northwestern

18 commitments

2 4-star, 16 3-star

6. Cincinnati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Vbl5_0gGYe88i00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

6. Cincinnati

20 commitments

3 4-star, 16 3-star

5. Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6EFK_0gGYe88i00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

5. Penn State

13 commitments

1 5-star, 7 4-star, 5 3-star

4. Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUxZ3_0gGYe88i00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

4. Clemson

12 commitments

1 5-star, 9 4-star, 2 3-star

3. Texas Tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRD6i_0gGYe88i00
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

3. Texas Tech

20 commitments

3 4-star, 15 3-star

2. Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wK3VF_0gGYe88i00
Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

2. Ohio State

11 commitments

1 5-star, 9 4-star, 1 3-star

1. Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ng6VL_0gGYe88i00
Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 Notre Dame

15 commitments

1 5-star, 12 4-star, 2 3-star

Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Adds Second Walk-On With Citadel Transfer Forward Owen Spencer

Ohio State added its second walk-on of the month on Friday. Citadel transfer forward Owen Spencer, a 6-foot-9 forward who hails from Cincinnati's Turpin High School, is the latest addition to the Buckeye roster, a team spokesperson confirmed to Eleven Warriors after an initial report from Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch.
CINCINNATI, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes continue to dominate on the trail, in-state target sets commitment date

Brian Hartline has been absolutely out of his mind when it comes to recruiting success, and this week has been nothing short of amazing not only to Ohio State fans, but to basically every college fanbase. After landing three top-10 nationally ranked receivers in the span of 72 hours — the latest being Noah Rogers — there’s nothing more you can say other than “wow”.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Response To Michigan Coach

Ohio State has enjoyed a huge recruiting week, drawing commitments from three class of 2023 wide receivers ranked among 247Sports' overall top 50. Two days after landing five-star prospect Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes welcomed No. 2 wide receiver Brandon Inniss and four-star recruit Noah Rodgers on Wednesday. As a result, a Michigan coach appeared to check on another Ohio State commit.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Photos Surface Of Ohio State Football's New Turf

Last fall, Ohio State announced that it would be replacing the turf at "The Horseshoe," which was last installed in 2014. In February, the Buckeyes revealed their design for the new turf, and now, we have some actual photos of how it is coming along. Buckeye Scoop's Tom Orr captured...
COLUMBUS, OH
1049 The Edge

Are You Kidding Me? Ohio State Wins Right To Trademark “THE”

Seriously? Ohio State University, the pride of Columbus, Ohio, has won the right to trademark the word "the" ahead of its name, as in The Ohio State University. A lot of the same emotions come to mind as when The OSU first proposed to do this a few years back. Things like, what a bunch of conceited ******, and disappointment with Ohio University, which you'd think is THE University of Ohio, but Noooo. Take a look at the picture above. It's (THE) Ohio Stadium. The entrance looks like a holy house of worship, which makes sense, since it appears The Ohio State University worships itself.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Tyler Buchner may be the best quarterback to beat Ohio State

The Notre Dame football team takes on a tough Ohio State defense in Week 1, and starting Tyler Buchner may give the Irish their best chance to win. The Notre Dame football team has a huge decision to make this summer, as the battle rages on for who will be their starting quarterback in 2022. The real battle will come down to Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne, two signal-callers who had some special moments during the 2021 season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
buckeyescoop.com

Identical Twins Share Buckeyes Football Dreams

COLUMBUS – If you are looking for linemen in the state of Ohio you don’t have to go much further than Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward’s in the class of 2024. Earlier in the month we had a chance to see Ben Roebuck and on Tuesday it was a chance for the Armstrong twins to show out.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to The Ohio State trademark

Ohio State has long been one of the most prolific schools in all of college sports, with standout football and basketball programs over the past decade. But they haven’t officially been “The” prolific school, until now. An announcement on Tuesday regarding the university will likely change how...
OHIO STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Ohio State trademarks 'THE,' and Michigan fans have thoughts: 'This is very stupid'

If Michigan football fans are looking for more reasons to be annoyed by their rivals to the south, they're in luck. The United States Patent and Trademark Office officially approved Ohio State's request to trademark the word 'THE' on Tuesday, allowing the university to control the use of the grammatical article on clothing, namely “t-shirts, baseball caps and hats."
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
sunny95.com

The Future of Passenger Rail in Central Ohio

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes the largest amount of funding for Amtrak since its founding in 1970. Thea Ewing, chief regional development director for the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, explains how MORPC and other groups are working to bring passenger trains back to Columbus for the first time since 1979.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio provides first update on COVID-19 deaths in three weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Ohio remained flat in weekly reporting Thursday, when the state provided an update on deaths for the first time in three weeks. The Department of Health reported 121 deaths in its first update on how many people have died from COVID-19 in […]
OHIO STATE
chainstoreage.com

Kroger to expand Ohio dairy facility

The Kroger Co. is bolstering its ability to provide long shelf-life high protein drinks, non-dairy and dairy products. America’s largest grocer will undertake a 35,000 square-foot expansion at the Tamarack Farms Dairy facility in Newark, Ohio to support the implementation of a state-of-the-art aseptic milk line. The line will be capable of manufacturing products such as half and half, heavy whipping cream, coffee creamers, and milk beverages. The new line will also allow the facility to support over 150 jobs.
NEWARK, OH
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Ohio

From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible water views or pretty dinner spots surrounded by the woods, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Highway Patrol looking to fill void of troopers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for men and women who are ready to build tomorrow and make a difference in their communities. Those interested must go through a selective process to become cadets with the Patrol, including a physical and written test, among other requirements. If chosen, cadets will go through approximately six months of training at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Columbus, during which time they will be paid.
COLUMBUS, OH
