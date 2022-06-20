Graham grabs twin Thursday Thunder Pro wins at AMS

Christine Parker, 71, of Buford, GA passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 surrounded by her home after battling colon cancer for three years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Margaret Parker, and sisters, Helen Parker and Mary Elizabeth Silver. Ms. Parker is survived by her brothers, Bobby (Phyllis) Parker of Oakwood, GA, and Joey Parker of Flowery Branch, GA; sister, Kerri (Lee) Lawson of Buford; aunt, Ruby Parker of Buford; nieces and nephews, Nicole Watts, Heather Lemasters, Donna Phillips, Greg Silver, Lisa Smallwood, Kim Sailors, Tracy Roberts, Matthew Parker, Jamey Mooney, Jessica Parker-Bittle, Cami Ridgeway, Trey Lawson; great nephews Javeon (aka her grandson); two closest cousins, Joyce Hosch and Marie Ramey; and many great nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Christine lived in Buford most of her life building close relationships with her cousins and friends. She was a member of Rock of Christ Baptist Church where she devoted her life to support and worship God. She also enjoyed supporting other churches in the area. If you talked to her, you were most likely asked to buy a ticket for a raffle or invited to church. Her favorite pastime was watching her soaps during the day and her beloved Atlanta Braves at night. Christine battled several illnesses during her life and fought a good fight and never gave up. She is now at peace with her heavenly family and will be missed by many. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Lovell and Rev. Clay Poole officiating. Interment will follow at Shoal Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 25 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again prior to the service on Sunday. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, Colon Cancer , Hospice of N E Georgia, or Rock of Christ Baptist Church.

