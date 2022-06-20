ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, GA

Graham grabs twin Thursday Thunder Pro wins at AMS

accesswdun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMPTON, Ga. - The Thursday Thunder racing series resumed for rounds four and five on Thursday night after a cancellation for rain on Wednesday on Atlanta Motor Speedway's Thunder Ring. For the first time in the 2022 season, the Thunder Ring was expanded to ⅓ of a mile for...

accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

 

accesswdun.com

Soccer: Knights finish No. 4 in final national rankings

OAKWOOD — The Johnson boys soccer team already claimed their second state title in four years last month, taking a come-from-behind, 4-2 win over St. Pius in the Georgia High School Association Class 5A championship match at McEachern Stadium. Earlier this week, the Knights were officially proclaimed one of...
OAKWOOD, GA
accesswdun.com

Alvin Andrew Adams

Mr. Alvin Andrew Adams, age 78, of Flowery Branch passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at New Horizon – Lanier Park. No Services will be held. Mr. Adams was born January 25, 1944 to the late Robert & Damie Adams in Dacula. A member of Christ Place Church, he served in the National Guard and was retired from AT&T, where he was a Service Repair Coordinator.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
accesswdun.com

Dessa Budzyn VanSchuyver

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Dessa Budzyn VanSchuyver, age 69 of Braselton, Georgia who entered rest Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Mrs. VanSchuyver was born in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Ed and Ester Budzyn, was of the Presbyterian Faith, worked as a Dental Hygienist for seventeen years and was the Owner /Operator of Realtime Voice Academy Court Reporting School. In addition to her parents, Mrs. VanSchuyver is preceded by a son, Jonathan Michael Williamson.
BRASELTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia Police and Fire Games: Sharpshooters compete in sniper competition

First responders from across Georgia competed Wednesday afternoon in a sniper competition during the 2022 Georgia Police and Fire Games in Gainesville. About 20 competitors were tasked with using their bolt or semi-automatic long-range rifles to hit targets at various distances down range. Investigator Robert Talley with the Hall County Sheriff's Office said competitors could only use 20 rounds and were given a deduction for each miss.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Mary Anne Sigers Herrin, age 79, of Cornelia, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 following an extended illness.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
accesswdun.com

Christine Parker

Christine Parker, 71, of Buford, GA passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 surrounded by her home after battling colon cancer for three years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Margaret Parker, and sisters, Helen Parker and Mary Elizabeth Silver. Ms. Parker is survived by her brothers, Bobby (Phyllis) Parker of Oakwood, GA, and Joey Parker of Flowery Branch, GA; sister, Kerri (Lee) Lawson of Buford; aunt, Ruby Parker of Buford; nieces and nephews, Nicole Watts, Heather Lemasters, Donna Phillips, Greg Silver, Lisa Smallwood, Kim Sailors, Tracy Roberts, Matthew Parker, Jamey Mooney, Jessica Parker-Bittle, Cami Ridgeway, Trey Lawson; great nephews Javeon (aka her grandson); two closest cousins, Joyce Hosch and Marie Ramey; and many great nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Christine lived in Buford most of her life building close relationships with her cousins and friends. She was a member of Rock of Christ Baptist Church where she devoted her life to support and worship God. She also enjoyed supporting other churches in the area. If you talked to her, you were most likely asked to buy a ticket for a raffle or invited to church. Her favorite pastime was watching her soaps during the day and her beloved Atlanta Braves at night. Christine battled several illnesses during her life and fought a good fight and never gave up. She is now at peace with her heavenly family and will be missed by many. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Lovell and Rev. Clay Poole officiating. Interment will follow at Shoal Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 25 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again prior to the service on Sunday. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, Colon Cancer , Hospice of N E Georgia, or Rock of Christ Baptist Church.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia Police and Fire Games: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wins basketball event

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office won the three-on-three basketball tournament in the Georgia Police and Fire Games at Gainesville High School Tuesday. It was one of two events held along with a 3-point contest that was won by Ezra Griffith of the Covington Fire Department with 16 points in the final round. Gabriella Johnson from the Hall County Sheriff's Office and Paige Kirby from the Dawson County Sheriff's Office also competed.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Officials break ground for new NGHS hospital in Lumpkin County

The timing was a couple of years later than planned due to COVID-19, but on Wednesday morning officials from Northeast Georgia Health System, Lumpkin County, Dahlonega, and the surrounding area gathered to celebrate the ceremonial groundbreaking for Northeast Georgia Medical Center Lumpkin. “Our health system had to do some serious...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Donald Eugene Bowen

Mr. Donald Eugene Bowen, age 68 of Gainesville, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, June 27, 2022 at 4:00 pm in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Phil Carpenter and Reverend Benny Pethel will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm, prior to the service, at the funeral home.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gregg Poole wins District 3 Hall County Board of Commissioners seat

Gregg Poole has won the Republican primary runoff for the Hall County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat. Poole won 59.81 percent of the vote with 1,375 votes. His opponent David W. Gibbs lost with 40.17 percent of the vote. Poole is an ordained Baptist minister, works for an electrical...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Drowning victim recovered from Lake Lanier in Forsyth County

Multiple agencies worked together Friday afternoon to recover a man's body from Lake Lanier at Van's Tavern Park in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers said a Forsyth County diver recovered the man's body from about 35 feet of water at about 1 p.m. Crews were first dispatched to the scene shortly after 12 p.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Commission approves Bark Camp Farm for Hunter Road

The Hall County Commission on Wednesday voted to approve a special use for a dog day-care venue near Clermont. Bark Camp Farm will be built on a 30-acre property on Hunter Road near the intersection of U.S. 129 and Jim Hood Road. Applicant Megan Patrick said the business will run...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Debra Jones Smith wins Hall County Board of Education runoff

Debra Jones Smith has won the Republican primary runoff for the post 1 seat on the Hall County Board of Education. Smith obtained 58.77 percent of the vote, while her opponent Tim L. Glover received 41.23 percent of the vote. Smith retired from Hall County Schools after 38 years and...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Buford-based Okabashi Brands to create new jobs through renovations and onshoring

A Buford-based shoe company announced Thursday that it is onshoring its productions and renovating its facility to create 340 new jobs. Okabashi Brands Inc. is a family-owned company located at 4823 Roy Carlson Boulevard. The company will invest over $20 million in its 100,000-square-foot facility in the next five years to create more manufacturing lines. These lines will increase production by 100%, according to a press release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police recover man's body from Lake Lanier

The Gainesville Police Department said Thursday afternoon that they had recovered a man's body from Lake Lanier. The agency said in a social media post that they recovered the man near Pearl Nix Parkway. They believe the man died in an accidental drowning. Lt. Judd Smith the Georgia Department of...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities searching for possible suicide victim in Lake Knickerbocker

Authorities have been searching for a possible suicide victim in Lake Knickerbocker in Gainesville since 9 a.m. Wednesday. Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said Gainesville Police, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources were all involved in the search. Holbrook said they believe an...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

More jobs than workers causing unemployment rate increase

New data released from the Georgia Department of Labor on Thursday shows Gainesville with a slight increase in the area's unemployment rate. "Even though the labor force increased in all of our regions, counties, and metropolitan service areas, job postings continue to outpace those gains placing strain on employers to find talent for open positions," Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a press release.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Missing autistic girl found safe by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office on late Thursday evening found a missing autistic girl in the middle of Poplar Springs Road and safely reunited the child with her parents. The non-verbal girl, 9, left her parents' house around 9 p.m. after her father went to work. The house is typically locked to prevent the girl from wandering off. However, the child was somehow able to access the key and she wandered nearly a mile away from her home.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Two Pendergrass adults arrested on drug charges

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office arrested on Friday one Pendergrass man and one Pendergrass woman on various drug-related charges. ARDEO and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on 1680 Mountain Creek Drive, which was part of a six-month investigation. Authorities arrested Steven...
PENDERGRASS, GA

