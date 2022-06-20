ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Florida WR target sets commitment date, names Gators in top 4

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZgrwP_0gGYW7td00

At one point, it seemed like Billy Napier and the Florida Gators would have to plan against four-star Chipley wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey with him committed to the rival Georgia Bulldogs. A February decommittment put Sorey back on the market though, and Napier quickly got UF back in the mix.

Fast forward to June and Sorey’s top four now consists of Florida, Alabama, Auburn and Miami, according to On3’s Chad Simmons. He’ll pick among the four programs on July 4 and is working out an official visit schedule. The Gators and Tigers should host him over the next week or so, and the Tide has had him on campus in the past. The Hurricanes are the only team within his top four not to have brought him on campus so far.

“These four schools have shown me so much love, and I feel like they will help me fulfill my potential and help me get to the league,” Sorey said.

A three-sport athlete, Sorey flashed his above-average speed on the track with an 11.54-second finish in the 100-meter event as a sophomore. His cousin, Xavian, committed to Georgia as a five-star recruit in the class of 2021.

The 247Sports composite ranks Sorey at No. 179 among all recruits in the class of 2023 and at No. 26 among receivers. The site’s individual rankings have him in the top 100 overall, but On3’s service doesn’t even have him ranked nationally as a three-star recruit. He lands at No. 202 overall on the On3 consensus, an aggregate ranking similar to the composite.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

3 Florida Football Players Are No Longer On The Team

As the Florida Gators prepare for the upcoming college football season, they do so in their first year under head coach Billy Napier. Napier is wasting no time getting the roster in shape either. According to new report, the former Louisiana head coach removed three players from the roster this week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Vince Young Has 2-Word Reaction To Arch Manning News

21 years ago Vince Young became the most-hyped player in history to commit to the University of Texas. With Arch Manning making that same commitment today, the Longhorns legend had some brief thoughts. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Young had just two words for the newly-minted Longhorns quarterback. "Hook Em,"...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Chipley, FL
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Miami, FL
Football
The Spun

Look: Video Of Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Goes Viral

Three generations of Herbstreits have already played college football. But a video of former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit's son - a quarterback in his own right - suggests there could be yet another Herbstreit joining the sport. Over the weekend, a video of Chase Herbstreit - a 2025 quarterback prospect -...
FOOTBALL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
The Daily South

Florida Teen Accepted Into All 8 Ivy League Schools

Ashley Adirika applied not to one, but to all eight Ivy League schools her senior year of high school. Adirika told CNN that when Ivy Day finally came around on March 31, she sat at her computer with a tab open for each school. The Florida teen and her family watched with delight as all eight revealed the same message: accepted.
FLORIDA STATE
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Florida Wr#The Florida Gators#Georgia Bulldogs#Tigers
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
Larry Brown Sports

College basketball star Darius Lee shot and killed

Houston Baptist basketball star Darius Lee was shot and killed in New York early Monday morning. Houston Baptist issued a statement on Monday sharing the tragic news that Lee died of a gunshot wound in his hometown of Harlem, New York. According to the NYPD, the incident took place at a gathering in Harlem at around 12:40 a.m. Monday. Seven males and two females suffered gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Response To Michigan Coach

Ohio State has enjoyed a huge recruiting week, drawing commitments from three class of 2023 wide receivers ranked among 247Sports' overall top 50. Two days after landing five-star prospect Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes welcomed No. 2 wide receiver Brandon Inniss and four-star recruit Noah Rodgers on Wednesday. As a result, a Michigan coach appeared to check on another Ohio State commit.
COLUMBUS, OH
Deadline

Tony Siragusa Dies: Super Bowl Winner, Former Fox Sports NFL Analyst & TV Host Was 55

Click here to read the full article. Tony Siragusa, the hulking former NFL defensive tackle who won a Super Bowl with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, co-hosted the TV series Man Caves and was an NFL sideline analyst at Fox Sports, has died. He was 55. The news was shared on social media by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, but he did not provide details. Full of personality and nicknamed “The Goose” during his 12 NFL seasons, Siragusa was part of the Ravens defense that was considered among the greatest of all time. He began his career the Colts, making the 1990...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy