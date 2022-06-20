ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators make strong impression on top-100 DL during official visit

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovffG_0gGYVtm700

It was a busy weekend at the University of Florida as several of the nation’s top recruits stopped by campus to officially visit with Billy Napier and the Gators. One of the premier talents in town was four-star edge rusher Keldric Faulk out of Highlight Home, Alabama.

After making his first trip to the Swamp in March, Faulk was able to bring his family with him on the official visit to give them a taste of his potential future home. Things went well, according to 247Sports’ Blake Alderman, who caught up with Faulk after the visit.

During the trip, he was able to meet with coaches and get a better sense of where he would fit in Florida’s scheme. Defensive coordinators Patrick Toney and Sean Spencer have taken the lead on this one along with outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson, and the feeling is that Faulk has the right stuff to play in the JACK linebacker spot for UF. Being the potential successor to Brenton Cox is an enticing offer and it’s a role that Faulk feels comfortable in.

As things begin to wind down in Faulk’s recruitment, Florida is sitting perhaps surprisingly high on his list.

“My interest in Florida, man it’s pretty high,” Faulk said. “I really didn’t think I would have them that high on my radar to be honest. Me going back and just seeing all they have to offer and giving them that chance really showed me that I could really play here. I can see myself playing here. Now it’s all a matter of taking my last official visit to Florida State next weekend.”

FSU is the fourth school Faulk will make an official to in the month of June. Before heading to Gainesville, he made stops by Auburn and Clemson. Those four programs make up his final four and will be the ones in consideration in the days leading up to his decision. Faulk wants to be done by the first or second week of July but nothing is certain at this point.

The 247Sports composite ranks Faulk at No. 84 overall in the class of 2023 and at No. 9 among defensive linemen.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy