Gators make strong impression on top-100 DL during official visit

It was a busy weekend at the University of Florida as several of the nation’s top recruits stopped by campus to officially visit with Billy Napier and the Gators. One of the premier talents in town was four-star edge rusher Keldric Faulk out of Highlight Home, Alabama.

After making his first trip to the Swamp in March, Faulk was able to bring his family with him on the official visit to give them a taste of his potential future home. Things went well, according to 247Sports’ Blake Alderman, who caught up with Faulk after the visit.

During the trip, he was able to meet with coaches and get a better sense of where he would fit in Florida’s scheme. Defensive coordinators Patrick Toney and Sean Spencer have taken the lead on this one along with outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson, and the feeling is that Faulk has the right stuff to play in the JACK linebacker spot for UF. Being the potential successor to Brenton Cox is an enticing offer and it’s a role that Faulk feels comfortable in.

As things begin to wind down in Faulk’s recruitment, Florida is sitting perhaps surprisingly high on his list.

“My interest in Florida, man it’s pretty high,” Faulk said. “I really didn’t think I would have them that high on my radar to be honest. Me going back and just seeing all they have to offer and giving them that chance really showed me that I could really play here. I can see myself playing here. Now it’s all a matter of taking my last official visit to Florida State next weekend.”

FSU is the fourth school Faulk will make an official to in the month of June. Before heading to Gainesville, he made stops by Auburn and Clemson. Those four programs make up his final four and will be the ones in consideration in the days leading up to his decision. Faulk wants to be done by the first or second week of July but nothing is certain at this point.

The 247Sports composite ranks Faulk at No. 84 overall in the class of 2023 and at No. 9 among defensive linemen.

