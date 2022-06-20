ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

UTHSC Team Receives $2.19 Million To Study

By Lee Ferguson
uthsc.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of University of Tennessee Health Science Center researchers has been awarded $2.19 million from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences for their investigation of the neurotoxic effects of toluene, a common chemical found in many household products. Alex M. Dopico, MD, Van Vleet Chair of Excellence...

news.uthsc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
uthsc.edu

Alumnus Alvin Crawford, MD, Honored for Lifetime of Mentoring Others

Alvin H. Crawford, MD, FAOA, an alumnus of the College of Medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, has been the recipient of many awards and accolades during his illustrious, decades-long career as a pediatric orthopaedic surgeon. The latest is the American Orthopaedic Association (AOA) Pillar of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
uthsc.edu

2021-22 Annual Report: UTHSC Cares for Tennessee

As the state’s only public academic health care institution, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center is committed to the health and well-being of every citizen in Tennessee. With six colleges – Dentistry, Graduate Health Sciences, Health Professions, Medicine, Nursing, and Pharmacy – our students, trainees, faculty, staff, and alumni impact health care from one end of the state to the other.
MEMPHIS, TN
uthsc.edu

College of Dentistry Volunteers help the Community￼

When the world shut down early in the COVID-19 pandemic, students of the UTHSC College of Dentistry were looking for a way to help their community. So much was yet unknown about transmission of the coronavirus, and the college was adamant about protecting its students, faculty, staff, and patients from exposure.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Science#Brain Ischemia#The College Of Medicine#The Phast Department#Bk
actionnews5.com

Ford representatives give update on progress of Blue Oval City

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Blue Oval City is recruiting. As the business and physical landscape prepares to change in West Tennessee, leaders of the Ford megasite are making sure there are enough workers to get the project off the ground. Dozens of residents from Mason, Brownsville, Stanton and more...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

Kellogg’s Company announces three-company split

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kellogg’s Company announced it is splitting in three: a cereal unit, a snacking unit and a plant-based foods company. The changes will be fully implemented by the end of 2023. The company’s CEO said there will be very little change. “So we will be one company for a little while yet,” Steve […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Madison County “culture war” is a fight worth having

Since the beginning of time, relationships between humans have existed in many other forms and fashions other than monogamous, heterosexual affiliations.  Until recently, however, those relationships were not equally recognized from a legal perspective or carried the same weight of acceptance from a broad portion of society.  The strides that have been made over the […] The post Madison County “culture war” is a fight worth having appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 14-20

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: El Patron Authentic Mexican […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Rising Memphis-area rent may be here to stay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Memphis and across the nation, call it a sign of the time for tenants as rent increases and soars through the roof. Carter Group Realtors manages about 50 apartment units. Owner Steven R. Ford said he knows many Memphians are struggling and they have avoided passing on excessive rent hikes. “When […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Five planets will align this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Get ready for a parade of planets to appear this month. This will be a rare event with five-planets aligning along with the crescent moon. Mercury, Venus, the moon, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align on June 24th early in the morning before sunrise at 3:35 a.m. central. There will also be chances to catch the planets on the morning of the 23rd and the morning of the 25th. It will actually be six planets aligning as Uranus will sit just to the left of Mars, but it’s very hard to spot.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ceremonial signing of truth in sentencing bill Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesseans who commit certain violent crimes will have to serve their entire sentence once a new law goes in affect July first. Two of the state’s top Republicans, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton will be in the Bluff City Thursday, for a “ceremonial signing” of the state’s Truth In Sentencing bill.
MEMPHIS, TN
knoxfocus.com

The 1948 Election in Tennessee VI

With E. H. Crump saying little or nothing about whether or not he would support the state or national Democratic tickets in Shelby County, the general election campaign in Tennessee continued to be hard-fought. John G. Townsend was a former United States Senator from Delaware who headed the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee. Townsend was quoted the first week of October as saying Crump had made a “deal” to support Carroll Reece for the United States Senate. When contacted by members of the press, Crump snapped, “I have made no deal with anyone on anything, from president on down.” According to the Nashville Tennessean’s Washington Bureau, Senator Townsend was quoted as having said, “I haven’t made the deal myself, but I understand that one has been made.” Until recently, the Shelby County political organization and its master had been licking the wounds it had received from its thrashing in the August Democratic primary. Ed Crump had said or done little with reference to politics since both candidates he had supported for the U. S. Senate and the governorship had been soundly defeated. “I don’t believe I could write the word ‘politics’ right now if I had a pencil in my hand,” the Memphis Boss had told one inquiring reporter.
TENNESSEE STATE
Mashed

A Memphis Burger Joint Claims It's Been Using The Same Cooking Grease For 110 Years

Have you ever heard or seen something that has made you lose your appetite? It's the unpleasant conversation loudly discussed by the patrons behind you while you're eating. It's the sight of an insect scurrying across your plate of fries. It's biting into your fried chicken and finding that it's still pink in the middle. Sometimes, it's the revelation of how exactly your food was cooked that makes even the juiciest steak or the freshest salad look absolutely unpalatable. It all depends on your perspective.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy