Early voting starts Wednesday for runoffs in SC Democratic, Republican primaries

By Keyshawn Gascey kgascey@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly voting for South Carolina's party primary runoffs starts June 22 and will go through June 25, meaning voters have only three days to cast their ballots for races facing a round two. The actual runoff date is June 28. The two statewide races still to be determined will...

Comments / 2

Related
WMBF

Primary election protests denied by South Carolina Republican Party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) said Friday four Primary protests were denied. The party’s State Executive Committee convened and voted on protests to the June 14, 2022 primary election. In a statement, the party said the protests were denied, “...after each candidate failed to present evidence that would have changed the outcome of the June 14 primary election.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
walterborolive.com

Democratic runoff required for county council seat

A run-off election between Democratic candidates Hiram EM Davis and Maryann Blake for the Colleton County Council At-Large seat will be held on June 28. Early voting begins on June 22, 23 and 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The runoff for this democratic seat is for voters who voted in the democratic primary. Also eligible to vote in the runoffs are voters who did not vote in either primary held on June 14. Voters who previously voted must stay with the same party.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

North and South Carolina Senators react after passing of bipartisan gun reform bill

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The U.S. Senate has passed a major gun reform bill for the first time in decades. The bill which tightens background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21, closes the so called "boyfriend loophole," provides funding for states that pass red flag laws, and provides funding for school safety and mental health programs, passed in the Senate by a 65-33.
NORTH, SC
The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - Public Hearing - July 12, 2022

CHARLESTON COUNTY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM Charleston County Council will hold a public hearing on the matter listed below beginning at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Council Chambers (second floor of the Lonnie Hamilton, III, Public Services Building, located at: 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405). Packet information can be found online at: https://www.charleston county.org/departments/ zoning-planning/. The meeting will be livestreamed at: https://www.charleston county.org/departments/ county-council/cctv.php. Public comments may be made in person or written public comments may be emailed to CCPC@charlestoncounty.org or mailed to the address listed above by noon on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Contact the Zoning and Planning Department at (843)202-7200 or CCPC@charlestoncounty. org for additional information. a. ZREZ-03-22-00132: Request to rezone TMS 203-00-00-233 and TMS 203-00-00-232, 4104 Betsy Kerrison Parkway and 3317 Trumpet Road, from Agricultural Residential (AGR) Zoning District to the Storey Farms Planned Development (PD-183) Zoning District. This Public Notice is in accordance with Section 6-29-760 of the Code of Laws of South Carolina. Kristen L. Salisbury Clerk of Council AD# 2008763.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson: Supreme Court gun decision is right move

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson supports the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Thursday regarding concealed carry, according to an announcement from his office. “This ruling simply upholds the Second Amendment and the Constitution, which doesn’t require someone to demonstrate a special need to be able to defend themselves and their family,” […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Welcome progress at Joseph Floyd Manor

More than a year ago, after The Post and Courier detailed the deteriorating living conditions inside Charleston County’s Joseph Floyd Manor, we called for a two-pronged strategy to deal with the 13-story public housing complex, one that included immediate attention to problems such as mold, insects and leaks and longer-term consideration about whether it should be extensively renovated or torn down and replaced.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: No right is absolute, including Second Amendment

A recent letter writer objected to columnist Solomon D. Stevens’ June 5 commentary that stated we all know that the Second Amendment does not describe an unregulated right. “How do we know this?” the letter writer asked, further stating that the difference between a “right” and a “privilege” is that rights are inherent.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Plans have begun to tear down, replace Charleston's Joseph Floyd Manor, CEO says

Leaders of a long-troubled public housing complex in Charleston’s upper peninsula have taken the first procedural step toward demolishing the high-rise — a plan which must include consulting with the site's 140 residents and finding them temporary homes. The agency that manages Joseph Floyd Manor still needs approval...
The Post and Courier

Editorial: SC Supreme Court crackdown on problem judges should prompt Senate reforms

The S.C. Supreme Court is on a roll, and we hope people are paying attention. We’re not referring to the court’s decision to sidestep the normal, lengthy administrative process to disbar disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, who by his own admission has violated numerous ethical requirements for lawyers. That’s hardly a difficult call at this point for a court that is appropriately interested in policing the practice of law in South Carolina.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Post and Courier

Miss Wiliamsburg County crowns new queens

Amanda Peterson and Quonasia Washington were crowned Miss Williamsburg County 2023 and Miss Williamsburg County Teen 2023 on Friday, June 10, 2022. Adrianna Johnson and Lorashjer Cooper were crowned first runner-up Miss Williamsburg County and Miss Williamsburg County Teen. Johnson also served as Miss Williamsburg County Teen 2019. First runner-up...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Community rallies in support of Burke High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from around the Lowcountry gathered at Burke High School Thursday to clear the school’s name after they said it was unfairly cast in a negative light thanks to the actions of an alumni. After former Burke athlete Deljavon Simmons (31) was arrested for...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

