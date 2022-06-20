ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

911 Gives Hope Distributes Over $111,000 to Evansville Area Non-Profits

By Ryan O'Bryan
103GBF
103GBF
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each and every year, 911 Gives Hope packs the Ford Center for their annual charity boxing event, Guns & Hoses. The purpose of which isn't for local police, firefighters, and EMTs to release some built-up frustrations by punching each other in the face for a few rounds. While some fighters involved...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

 

103GBF

Evansville Indiana Animal Rescue Closes Intake – Issues Urgent Plea For Cat Fosters

It Takes a Village No-Kill Animal Rescue has issued a desperate plea for individuals willing and able to foster cats and kittens. Kitten season is here. It's the time of year when rescues and shelters all across the country are overrun with litters of stray, abandoned, and unwanted kittens. This influx of kittens results in overpopulation in shelters and in some of them, hard decisions have to be made because of a lack of space.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Ferdinand Indiana Dairy Barn Hosting Free Open House to Celebrate National Dairy Month

Driving through any midwest rural area and you see a cow. What's the first thing that comes out of your mouth?. Dairy cows were kind of a big part of my childhood. Long before I was born, my grandparents owned a dairy barn in Northern Wisconsin. My grandfather was also a logger so he'd get up really early and go milk the cows and then cut down trees all day then go home and milk the cows again. Blech. Sometimes when I think life is getting to be too much, I think about my grandfather milking those cows and I immediately remember that whatever seems overwhelming is pretty much just a speck.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Evansville, IN
Society
City
Evansville, IN
103GBF

Well, Isn’t That Peachy? A New Dessert Shop is Coming to Evansville, IN

If you were to create the Mount Rushmore of desserts, you would have to include cobbler, right? It just seems to me that cobbler is a super popular dessert, at least here in the midwest. Maybe that's because it's so accessible - there are very few ingredients and those ingredients are readily available. Just about everybody has their own cobbler recipe, usually, it's one that has been passed down from one generation to the next - and I think it's safe to say that PEACH is the undisputed champion of the cobbler world.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

WATCH: Indiana Department of Transportation Previews New Pedestrian Bridge for 41 and Washington Avenue Intersection

For decades, students who attend Bosse High School but live west of the campus at the intersection of Highway 41 and Washington Avenue have had a treacherous walk to get to class, especially the final stretch that required crossing four lanes of highway (six if we're counting the two turn lanes on the southbound side). Fortunately, few, if any, accidents involving students being hit by oncoming traffic while trying to cross have occurred over that time, but that doesn't mean the intersection isn't dangerous. Talk of building a pedestrian bridge has happened from time to time over those years, but no concrete plans were ever put in motion to make it happen until 2019 a petition created on Change.org received enough signatures to prove to legislators on both the state and local level something needed to be done. Not long after in that same year, a $5 million project to build a bridge was announced. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave Evansville residents an idea of what that bridge will look like once it's completed with the release of a video on social media.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Popular Boonville Restaurant Closes After Nearly 10 Years

The city of Boonville is saddened today after one of its most popular restaurants has announced that they are closing its doors for good. As a resident of Boonville, Indiana, I have eaten at all of the local restaurants in town. Aside from fast-food chains, there are only a handful of local restaurants to choose from in town. All of which are delicious, might I add. However, if someone were to ask me where to get good fried chicken in the area, I'd tell them Double D's Restaurant, hands down.
BOONVILLE, IN
103GBF

Here’s When You Can Use Fireworks in Evansville Without Getting in Trouble

There's no doubt that fireworks are fun. Depending on how much money you're willing to spend, there's something captivating about the sounds and colorful explosions fireworks bring. But as entertaining as they are, they are essentially explosives that burn at extremely high heat and can cause serious damage if not handled properly. While you want to have fun and celebrate our nation's independence, you also want to make sure you still have all your appendages when the show is over. But, regardless of how much of your hard-earned money you spent to (almost literally) blow it up in the air, and that you are (presumably) setting them off on your own private property, there are still laws and ordinances in effect you must follow unless you want to find your show getting shut down by law enforcement.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
103GBF

CHICKEN FIGHT: Cast Your Vote for the Best Fried Chicken in the Evansville Area

Few things in this world are better than fried chicken. There's just something about it that makes my mouth water just thinking about it. From the crispy skin perfectly seasoned and fried to a golden brown to the tender, juicy meat underneath, it's one of my go-to meals when I don't feel like cooking. Whether you like white meat or dark, spicy, or a bit more mellow, there are a ton of restaurants putting their own unique spin on the popular yardbird. But who's frying it up right, and who's version is flying the coop? It's time for you to decide.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Evansville Police Searching for Suspect Who Hit an Elderly Man Then Fled the Scene

The Evansville Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect in a hit-and-run accident involving an elderly man that took place earlier this month. According to the report shared by the EPD, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12th near the CVS location on East Morgan Avenue across from Vogel Elementary School. The report states the 80-year-old gentleman had just left CVS after picking up prescription medication and was in the process of crossing the street to make his way back home. The report did not state exactly where the man was crossing the street, but as he was making his way across, he was struck by the driver and the vehicle in question.
EVANSVILLE, IN
