WASHINGTON -- It has become increasingly common for NBA Draft prospects to say in one way or another that they look up to Wizards star Bradley Beal. Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe said during his pre-draft press conference Beal is one of the NBA players he models his game after. Jaden Hardy of G-League Ignite does the same, saying after his pre-draft workout with the Wizards that he "[watches] a lot of film on Brad."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO