We received the following press release from Board of Education candidate, Parker Liu. Lowell, MI — After collecting the necessary number of petition signatures, Parker Liu, current resident of the City of Lowell and a lifelong member of the greater Lowell community, announces his candidacy for the Lowell Area Schools Board of Education. A natural-born leader with a passion to see a better tomorrow for all, Parker is ready to make an impact on the community of the future by shaping the education of the young people in our community.

LOWELL, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO