Rattlesnake spotted in bathroom at popular Colorado park

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: florencemcginn. File photo.

'Snakes in the toilet' might be one of the oldest irrational fears in the book... and that fear nearly became reality on Sunday, when park rangers at Chatfield State Park were called to removed a rattlesnake from one of the park's bathrooms.

As temps begin to warm up around the state, rattlesnakes will become more active. It is important to remain alert when in rattlesnake country between April and October, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). Rattlesnakes are known to enter tight spaces, so don't be shocked if you spot a snake somewhere unexpected.

There are 30 species of snakes in Colorado, with only three that pose a danger to humans. All three are rattlesnakes including the prairie rattlesnake, the Western rattlesnake, and the massasauga rattlesnake.

Contrary to their common reputation, rattlesnakes are not typically aggressive toward humans unless they feel threatened. Still, their venomous bite is responsible for around 15 deaths a year in the United States, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

If you encounter a rattlesnake, CPW recommends that you freeze in place and access the situation. Slowly back away from the snake, putting at least five feet of distance between yourself and it. Do not try to handle or move the snake, instead turn back or walk around the snake maintaining at least five feet of distance.

"If you are bitten by a rattlesnake, move carefully away to a safe location. Remain calm and allow the bite to bleed freely for 30 seconds. Cleanse and disinfect the bite area with iodine, or soap and water. Call ahead to the nearest hospital so they can plan accordingly for your visit," CPW said in a news release.

