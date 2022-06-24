ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to See ‘Elvis’? Here’s How You Can Get Tickets for Cheap

By Latifah Muhammad
 3 days ago

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want to be first in line to see Elvis ? Baz Luhrmann’s highly anticipated biopic starring Austin Butler as the rock ‘n’ roll legend and Tom Hanks as his enigmatic manager, will dance its way into theaters on Friday (June 24).

Fans who want to secure tickets to the musical drama can purchase them for $10.99 , thanks to a movie special through Fever and AMC theaters.

An adult ticket to AMC theaters can cost around $12-$13 on average, but this special deal helps moviegoers save on Elvis and other new releases such as Jurassic World: Dominion , Lightyear , Top Gun: Maverick and the forthcoming summer blockbuster Thor: Love & Thunder .

The movie tickets, available exclusively on Fever.com , are valid any day, any time at participating AMC Theaters. After completing your purchase , present the ticket at the box office of the AMC theater of your choice.

'Elvis' Pre-Sale Advance AMC Tickets

$10.99


Buy Now

1

Elvis chronicles Presley’s life and musical career as told through the music legend’s “complicated relationship” with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The complex dynamic between the two spanned more than two decades, starting with Presley’s rise to fame and ultimate stardom “against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.”

The cast of Elvis includes Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley; Dacre Montgomery as award-winning director Steve Binder, who helmed Elvis Presley ’68 Comeback Special; and Luke Bracey as talent manager Jerry Schilling.

The film’s soundtrack features Eminem , Doja Cat, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Kacey Musgraves, Team Impala and more.

“I want everybody to love the film, obviously, but the pressure I have really felt is doing justice to Elvis … humanizing him,” Butler shared in a New York Times interview published in May of what he wants viewers to take away from the film. “Adding to his legacy and maybe, hopefully, even reclaiming some of his legacy.”

In a GQ interview , Butler revealed the film’s physical tole on his body. “My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis ,” explained the 30-year-old actor, who had to be rushed to the hospital after waking up in excruciating pain at 4 a.m. He was later diagnosed with a virus with symptoms similar to an appendicitis and was bedridden for a week.

Butler wasn’t the only cast member hit with health issues: Hanks was diagnosed with COVID-19 during filming, and production was subsequently paused. The film was further delayed due to the pandemic, but went on to debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where it received a 12-minute standing ovation .

