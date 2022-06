PORTER CO. – Tuesday at approximately 7:00 a.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Brandon Lankford responded to a crash on I-94 westbound at the 26.6 mile-marker. I. SP Motor Carrier units arrived first and reported that a tractor pulling a lawn mower had been struck by a vehicle. Preliminary investigation shows that a John Deer tractor with a pull-behind mower deck was traveling east along the north ditch of I-94. The tractor had to stop mowing due to the bridge at the 26.6-mile marker.

PORTER COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO