Missing Greeneville woman found safe

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of a Kingsport man’s body found next to a single passenger boat near Christians Bend Boat Ramp Wednesday evening. Officials say the man was face down in the water, upstream from an unoccupied aluminum boat. The boat, the so far unidentified man was found near did not appear to have been in a collision. The official says the victim was not wearing a life jacket and the body is being sent for an autopsy.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO