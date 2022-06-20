ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KFBK Morning News Show Recap - Monday June 20th

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFireworks fine in Sacramento in effect starting this Friday, with fines going up to $10,000. SacRT...

kfbk.iheart.com

FOX40

These Sacramento landmarks are on the city’s Starbucks mug

(KTXL) — When Starbucks launched its “You Are Here” collection in 2013, Sacramento was one of the select cities where collectible mugs can be purchased locally.  The Sacramento-designed mug is an homage to the city with icons that include the Tower Bridge, a landscape of the city’s skyline, the Delta King, a train, a gold […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Free summer concert series coming to West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of West Sacramento is is kicking off the summer with its Rhythm on the River summer concert series beginning June 30 at Drakes: The Barn. A series of local and regional bands will perform at the outdoor restaurant venue from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the last Thursday of every month through August.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: What Are Solutions To Fires Linked To Homeless Encampments In Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 22-acre vegetation fire that burned along the American River Parkway Wednesday afternoon started near multiple homeless encampments. A Metro Fire of Sacramento spokesperson confirmed it was human caused. A commercial structure on Hurley Way was threatened and evacuated. No injuries were reported. The fire comes days after Sacramento fire officials told CBS13 that fires that started in homeless encampments happen, sometimes, a dozen times a week. “We are not law enforcement. It presents a safety challenge for our crews. We’re having to basically do a search of tents and these spaces to try and evacuate the folks that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Eater

The Federal Government Just Dealt a Blow to California State Animal Law

The president just mettled with animal farmers in California, but, maybe more significantly, with animal rights activists in the state. According to the Chronicle, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate pork producers’ lawsuit against Proposition 12, a law setting minimum cage standards for pigs, chickens, and veal calves. The companies who brought the suit— the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation — argue the law interferes too greatly with transnational commerce. The administration, for what it’s worth, is arguing courts should not have dismissed the suit, not that the law itself is unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach taps Sacramento deputy chief to lead fire department

A Sacramento deputy fire chief has been tapped as the next Laguna Beach fire chief, city officials said Wednesday. Chief Niko King brings almost three decades of fire service experience to the position and will start July 5, following the retirement of Chief Mike Garcia. “Chief King is recognized as...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
FOX40

Grass fire breaks out along American River Bike Trail in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire is currently battling a vegetation fire along the American River Bike Trail East of Capitol City Freeway between Cal Expo and River Park neighborhood. A FOX40 crew member at the fire reported hearing what sounded like propane explosions and saw several people leaving the wooded area of the fire. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
News Break
Politics
FOX40

Sacramento Metro Fire: One shot after argument on Ashcroft Avenue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metro Fire and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person was shot in Sacramento around 7 a.m. this morning. The sheriff’s office said the shooting started as a verbal argument between two men at an apartment on Ashcroft Avenue. The victim, who lives at the apartment complex, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
daytrippen.com

Sutter Creek California Gold Country Day Trip

Located in the Sierra Nevada Foothills about 45 miles southeast of Sacramento, this quiet town is the perfect hub to explore the past and present. Such as the Sierra Foothill Wine regions, including Amador County Shenandoah Valley, have thirty-four small family wineries dedicated to making renowned fine wines. Sutter Creek...
SUTTER CREEK, CA
FOX40

Old Sacramento Waterfront sign to light up for first time

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After over two years in development, a custom-designed Old Sacramento Waterfront sign will light up for the first time on Wednesday night.  The sign is slated to be placed 20 feet above the California State Railroad Museum and is supposed to be visible from Interstate 5, according to a press release. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento approves effort expanding city’s guaranteed income program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dozens of more families will receive money under an expanded version of Sacramento's guaranteed basic income program. The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday approved an effort to expand the city’s guaranteed income program. Currently, hundreds of families are receiving $300 a month for two years,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Sacramento Homeless Union Threatens Federal Legal Action if Unhoused Not Provided 24-Hour Cooling Center Relief from Dangerous Summer Heat

SACRAMENTO, CA – Legal counsel for the Sacramento Homeless Union Tuesday threatened to take federal legal action against the city and county of Sacramento if they do not immediately take “measures” to provide cooling centers during the current heat wave that predicts temperatures at 100 degrees or more from Tuesday into next week.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Quick Quack Car Wash

Quick Quack Car Wash is a growing chain of exterior-only express car washes. Developed in 2004, Quick Quack has grown from a local car wash in Sacramento, CA to the fourth largest car wash in the nation. There are over 30 locations in Sacramento, so come on down.
SACRAMENTO, CA

