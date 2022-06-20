ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Chesney cuts finger mid-performance, continues singing

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Concert cut FILE PHOTO: Kenny Chesney performs onstage for the 2021 Medallion Ceremony, celebrating the Induction of the Class of 2020 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on November 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Chesney was injured during his show this week in Philadelphia. He kept singing as a crewmember tended to his injury. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music H)

An injury to his hand didn’t stop Kenny Chesney from making sure his fans still had the show they paid for.

The country singer kept singing “American Kids” as a crew member bandaged his finger on stage in Philadelphia, Taste of Country reported. It was bleeding so badly that he was getting blood on his jeans and shirt.

His publicist said somehow Chesney cut his finger, but he kept on playing.

“There was no way I was breaking the momentum of that song. We were in it, and I wasn’t gonna stop. We know how to roll with whatever happens, so when I looked down, saw I was bleeding, it was just a matter of getting the right tape out there – and making sure the tape would hold ‘cause obviously it gets pretty hot,” Chesney said in a statement, according to WKKG.

Radio station 92.5 XTU shared a video of the performance on its Instagram page.

Chesney is currently playing his “Here and Now” tour, which started in Florida and has remaining stops in Cincinnati and Seattle, among other cities, before he wraps up the tour with two shows in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Aug. 26 and 27, according to Taste of Country.

Through the years Singer & Songwriter Kenny Chesney performs at Bayou Country Superfest 2010 at LSU Tiger Stadium on May 30, 2010 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

