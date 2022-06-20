ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Commissioner to speak to TOO FAR

Citrus County Chronicle
 2 days ago

The TOO FAR foundation invites the public to its next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness....

www.chronicleonline.com

Citrus County Chronicle

Florida Seashells: Past & Present at Homosassa Library

Homosassa Public Library will host the “Florida Seashells: Past and Present” program on Saturday, June 25 at 10 a.m. as part of their Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program. Join scientists and experts Leslie Moore and Pat Gould as they pass along some of their expertise on fossilized...
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – SHERIFF PRENDERGAST

I’m responding to (Friday, June 17’s Page A8) Sound Off, “Increase in crime deserves extra resources.” Totally disagree with you. Sheriff Prendergast refuses to give us his budget from last year. I don’t see (deputies) out on the roadways. I don’t see no stopping speeders. When Dawsy was sheriff, you didn’t have these issues back then.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Monday, June 20

There was a nice article on (June 15’s front page) about how the Crystal River City Council is mulling over rules for Hunter Springs Park and that’s because of overcrowding and bad behavior. I hope the city of Inverness is paying attention and looking at this carefully. I actually hope they’re going out and visiting Hunter Springs and seeing why they have such a mess out there. Is this really what we want in downtown Inverness? People swarming everywhere, probably bringing their beer and their bad behavior. And of course we have the alligators, as well, to consider. So, city of Inverness, think carefully of where everybody’s going to park. Will there be limits on the number of people allowed into the park? And who’s going to make sure that everybody is safe? Just asking.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Murphy: Time to change trajectory of county

John Murphy Jr. said he’s spent 28 years in the private sector helping local businesses grow and taking part in community activities. Now he said it’s time to do the same thing from the public side. Republican Murphy is running for the District 4 County Commission seat. His...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Judge deals blow to couple fighting to keep little white cross in The Villages

A judge has dealt a blow to a couple fighting to keep a little white cross on display at their home in The Villages. Judge Michelle Morley has ruled in favor of Community Development District 8 in its protracted legal battle with Wayne and Bonnie Anderson of the Village of Tamarind Grove. She dismissed their most-recent counter complaint.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County candidates set for elections

The qualifying period for Marion County, Constitutional and School Board candidates ended last Friday at noon, setting the stage for the official campaign season. The Primary Election will be Aug. 23, with early voting in Marion County open from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20. The General Election is Nov. 8, with early voting starting Oct. 27.
DUNNELLON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

DeSantis signs Alachua County bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1493 on Monday, paving the way for Alachua County voters to decide in November whether to maintain the current at-large representation or switch to single-district commissioners. “I'm very happy that the governor signed our local bill, and I'll be very happy for the citizens of...
suncoastnews.com

Celebrating America’s Independence Day around Pasco

Independence Day celebrations don’t have to be a one-day affair! Lots of businesses and organization around the county are gearing up for a patriotic festival that will include hot dogs and hamburgers, children’s activities and fireworks. Saturday, June 25. Friendly KiaFest from 5-11 p.m. at Sims Park Amphitheater,...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

What's Happening (June 24)

A Juneteenth celebration sponsored by 360 Walking and Concerned Citizens of Chatmire will take place June 25, 6 p.m., at the First Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. The church is at 11849 N. Williams St. in Dunnellon. The Rev. Allen Brooks, Pastor, will lead the ceremony, which is an opportunity to...
DUNNELLON, FL
News Break
Politics
moderncampground.com

Wildwood RV Village Spruces Up Grounds, Phase 3 Near Completion

Amidst high fuel costs and soaring prices, things are looking sunny and bright for Florida’s Wildwood RV Village. Work on the RV park’s phase three may still be underway, but almost half of its new premium sites—some of which are still being built—are already booked for the season, according to Jennifer Johnson, the operations property manager of Wildwood RV.
WILDWOOD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Webb touts experience, negotiation prowess

Republican Winn Webb said he has much to recommend him for the County Commission District 4 seat. One of them: “I know how to ask the right questions,” he said. A lifelong resident of Citrus County, Webb said he is the only candidate in the race who earned the title “advanced certified county commissioner.” It is sort of a two-year crash course, typically held at the University of Florida, that teaches prospective candidates negotiation and leadership skills and how to deal with challenges caused by change.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crawfordville native to compete in Miss Florida

Tia Unsell, 23, of Crawfordville, will be competing June 22 to 25 at the 86th Miss Florida Scholarship Competition in Lakeland. Currently, Unsell holds the title of Miss Wekiva Springs and was crowned the first ever back in November of 2021. She will be competing in four mandatory phases of...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Local nonprofit seeks to apply past success to Rainbow River

Art Jones is hoping to replicate his success in helping clean up Crystal River’s waters, this time for the Dunnellon area, as his nonprofit One Rake At A Time, Inc., sets its sights on restoring the Rainbow River to its original beauty. Beginning in 2009, Jones, with his One...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l There’s no place like home!

Take a relaxing break and help our local economy. Summertime and vacation time go together like peanut butter and jelly. However, with inflation soaring to the highest level in over four decades, gasoline spiraling to a record national high, and the airline industry’s seemingly ubiquitous flight delays and cancellations, vacation time this summer could be a stress inducer rather than a stress reliever.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Visit the web for Dunnellon info

There is something new to discover in Dunnellon. People in Dunnellon, England, Indiana, California and other corners of the world can make the same discovery. It is a new website promoting Dunnellon – discoverdunnellon.com. The Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association (DCBA), in partnership with the City of Dunnellon, financially...
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County administrator among those subpoenaed in Miller perjury case

The attorney for suspended Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller has issued several subpoenas for witnesses in his upcoming perjury trial. Miller was charged with perjury for lying to an investigator looking into alleged violations of the Florida Sunshine Law. Miller, County Chairman Craig Estep and suspended Commissioner Gary Search were...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

