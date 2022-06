England lost six wickets in their first 12 overs at the crease as their pledge to keep delivering entertaining cricket came at a cost on day two at Headingley.Having worked hard to dismiss New Zealand for 329 in the third Test, with Daryl Mitchell scoring his third century of the series, the hosts saw their top order routed as the tourists produced an outstanding display of seam and swing bowling.A counter-attack from Jonny Bairstow (33no) saw England to tea on 91-6, but the manner of their top-order capitulation offered cause for alarm.While it would be tempting to attribute the dramatic...

SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO