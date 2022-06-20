ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Cena grants record 650 wishes with Make-A-Wish

By Talia Naquin, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01IsPQ_0gGXzsBD00

( WJW ) – WWE wrestler and actor John Cena is being honored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation for granting a landmark number of wishes.

The 45-year-old has marked more than 650 wishes, more than any other celebrity in history, according to Make-a-Wish and WWE .

9 pups rescued from 90° heat in abandoned garage

John Cena granted his first wish in 2004.

“I just drop everything,” Cena said when he was honored for granting 500 wishes. “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.”

Make A Wish says he’s the most-requested celebrity by wish kids.

Rare ‘triple dip’ La Nina appears more likely – what that could mean for you

“…The reason I love Make-A-Wish so much is because those are those families’ wishes,” he said in a recent interview .

Many families stay in touch with Cena, telling him about how much it meant to the children who were able to spend time with him during their final days.

“Those are always difficult to read,” Cena said . “But at the same time, the strength of the parents in sending me a message about how much the time that I spent with their child meant to them, it’s very special.”

John Cena has also been honored for his support to veterans’ organizations and first responders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Governor candidates react to Roe v. Wade overturning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– For almost 50 years abortion was protected under constitutional rights, but on Friday The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, giving states the authority to limit or ban the procedure. The two candidates running for Governor of Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) and State Senator Doug Mastriano (R), released statements after […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

6 injured in Fulton County marijuana plant explosion

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six people were injured after an explosion at a marijuana plant Wednesday afternoon. The call came in just before noon for an explosion at 3786 N. Hess Road (Ilera Healthcare) in Taylor Township, according to Fulton County Coroner Berley Souders. The explosion was said to be from a generator on […]
FULTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cena
WTAJ

State Republicans say Trump wanted them to break law to keep him in power

Former President Trump's campaign to press GOP state officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election violated state laws, defied the Constitution and led directly to violent threats against those figures that continues to this day, a number of those Republicans testified Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
POTUS
WTAJ

Somerset man crashed motorcycle into electric fence, rushed to hospital

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man was rushed to the hospital after crashing his Yamaha sports bike into an electric fence, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. According to PSP, the 41-year-old was traveling on New Centerville Road (Route 281) in Milford Township on June 10. At around 9:30 p.m. the driver lost control […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Boswell man sentenced for having 500 grams of meth

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Boswell man was sentenced after pleading guilty in federal court for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced that 31-year-old Michael Knisely will face 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release. According to information presented to the court, from on […]
BOSWELL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#Celebrity#Wwe#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Somerset County Treasurer’s office scammed out of $11k, police report

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An email scam targeted the Somerset County Treasurer’s office leaving police with questions as they investigate the loss of more than $11,000. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Somerset County Treasurer’s office received an email they believed was from the Somerset County Head Commissioner on June 8. The email asked […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fire crews swift to clear coal truck rollover in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteer Fire Departments were quick to the scene of a coal truck rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened June 21 when a tri-axle carrying coal was traveling on Clearfield Curwensville Highway in Lawrence Township. The truck struck two vehicles and left the roadway only to roll over the guardrail […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Thunder in the Valley 2022 full schedule

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rev up your motorcycles and get ready to head to Johnstown because the iconic Thunder in the Valley is officially here. Below is everything you need to know before you go. The annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in downtown Johnstown kicks off Thursday, June 23, and ends Sunday, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Carnival parade rescheduled over severe weather in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A carnival in Snow Shoe was forced to reschedule some of their activities Wednesday due to a threat of severe thunderstorms. The Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Department said they rescheduled the parade that was to take place during their Snow Shoe Carnival. It will take place Thursday, June 23, at […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Happy Valley Adventure Bureau announces tourism grant recipients

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau announced the recipients of their 2022-2023 tourism grants on Thursday. Through a partnership with the Centre County Board of Commissioners, the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau awarded over $636,000 in grant funding. A record number of 75 applications were submitted to the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau. 56 […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Waterplay events providing fun for kids, families at Altoona library

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free event series at the Altoona Area Public Library will be giving kids and families a fun time outside playing with water. Children 4 and under got to enjoy the second “Waterplay Wednesdays” event on Wednesday. An assistant supervisor at the library says it’s a great way to get kids to learn socialization skills, build motor skills and have some fun in the sun.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy