Dementia Linked to Vitamin D Deficiency, Study Shows

By Carolyn Crist
WebMD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVitamin D deficiency may be associated with an increased risk of dementia, according to a recent study published in TheAmerican Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Boosting low vitamin D levels to normal ranges could help protect the brain against a loss of thinking skills as people age, the study authors...

James Trumper
4d ago

And the very reason I've taken vitamin D for years now. That is.. unless I forget.

Lisa Volz
4d ago

Well, I take it for my bones and Dear God, please let it keep my mind in tact, as I've already lost my sanity...

