Hawaii State

Make Music Day Hawaii 2022

By Ross Shimabuku
KHON2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready to listen to some great music because Make Music...

www.khon2.com

KITV.com

Honolulu bar makes the list of top 50 bars in North America

HONOLULU (KITV4) - No matter how you shake it, Hawaii is home to delicious drinks. And some are taking notice. World's Best Bars recognized Bar Leather Apron, located in Honolulu in the Fort Street Mall, in their 2022 top 50 bars in all of North America. They recognized Apron co-founders...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Master of Disguise’ still wanted in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — He’s being called the master of disguise. A man who has slipped past authorities in Hawaii and escaped to the mainland is now wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend who was found dead in Mexico, where he also escaped California Border Patrol. Tyler Adams was arrested in Hawaii for […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Registered vendors see high demand for electric guns in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Self defense and safety are attracting Hawaii residents to legally owning an electric gun. “Our music minister at our church had somebody follow him to the church and actually punched him through the window,” said Michael Dinneen, an electric gun owner. “It seems like no place is safe anymore. So at least […]
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii teens busted for buying fake IDs

HONOLULU (KITV4) - More than a dozen Hawaii teens have been caught trying to get fake IDs. Now, they could end up paying for their mistake for years to come. It isn't hard to find companies selling fake IDs. "This is a robust illegal activity that happens," said Homeland Security...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Live More Organics Wants To Help You Start Your Day Right

Honolulu (KHON2) – Live More Organics offers ready-to-blend smoothies for Hawaii residents. With a foundation built on a love and passion for fruits and vegetables, Live More Organics offers a line of smoothies to help Hawaii residents to kick start their day on a healthier note. “Our goal is...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Water conservation is the key solution during drought season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Well, the drought situation in Hawaii just keeps getting worse, and though water conservation is always important, it may become necessary to where it’s actually mandated. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Steven Norstrom from...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

More than 20 eateries across state to participate in Filipino Food Week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, 20 restaurants across the state will offer special Filipino dishes as part of Filipino Food Week. The annual event aims to promote Philippine cuisine as part of the Philippine Consulate General’s cultural diplomacy. Stage Restaurant in Honolulu will serve sisig pork buns, while Tante’s...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 5,482 COVID cases, 15 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 5,482 new coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 3,785 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 579 on the Big Island, 326 on Kauai, 9 on […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 Hawaii Island bottle recycling centers to close this month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three HI-5 Certified Redemption Centers (CRC) will be ending operations this month on Hawaii Island. The Waimea, Hilo and Kealakehe CRCs will be impacted by the change. The Department of Health will no longer fund the centers because they say there are other operational CRCs within close...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Volunteers pack Kaimuki, clean 3,000 lbs of rubbish

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- 500 volunteers, 3,000 pounds of rubbish. That was the result of a few hours of work today at Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii's Kaimuki Cleanup Festival, where volunteers spread out as far as the eye could see -- from Koko Head Avenue all the way down to Saint Louis School.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Several small earthquakes rattle Hawaii Island’s southern flank

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least three earthquakes were detected by the USGS on Hawaii Island’s southern flank Sunday. The quakes ranged in magnitude between 2.5 and 3.9, according to the USGS. They were detected between 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. just north of Pahala. The quakes were too small...
HAWAII STATE

