Make Music Day Hawaii 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) - No matter how you shake it, Hawaii is home to delicious drinks. And some are taking notice. World's Best Bars recognized Bar Leather Apron, located in Honolulu in the Fort Street Mall, in their 2022 top 50 bars in all of North America. They recognized Apron co-founders...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — He’s being called the master of disguise. A man who has slipped past authorities in Hawaii and escaped to the mainland is now wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend who was found dead in Mexico, where he also escaped California Border Patrol. Tyler Adams was arrested in Hawaii for […]
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Self defense and safety are attracting Hawaii residents to legally owning an electric gun. “Our music minister at our church had somebody follow him to the church and actually punched him through the window,” said Michael Dinneen, an electric gun owner. “It seems like no place is safe anymore. So at least […]
HONOLULU (KITV4) - More than a dozen Hawaii teens have been caught trying to get fake IDs. Now, they could end up paying for their mistake for years to come. It isn't hard to find companies selling fake IDs. "This is a robust illegal activity that happens," said Homeland Security...
HAWAII (KITV4) - For the first time in the state's history, there are no incarcerated girls in Hawaii. The Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility in Kailua said it's been that way for nearly a month, after the last girl received her diploma and was released. The historical milestone comes after years...
Honolulu (KHON2) – Live More Organics offers ready-to-blend smoothies for Hawaii residents. With a foundation built on a love and passion for fruits and vegetables, Live More Organics offers a line of smoothies to help Hawaii residents to kick start their day on a healthier note. “Our goal is...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Well, the drought situation in Hawaii just keeps getting worse, and though water conservation is always important, it may become necessary to where it’s actually mandated. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Steven Norstrom from...
Hawaii congressmembers said the defueling of the Navy’s tanks will likely be pushed back about a year and that process could begin in the fall of 2024 if all goes well. Worrisome surge in COVID cases on Hawaii Island prompts calls for more testing. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, 20 restaurants across the state will offer special Filipino dishes as part of Filipino Food Week. The annual event aims to promote Philippine cuisine as part of the Philippine Consulate General’s cultural diplomacy. Stage Restaurant in Honolulu will serve sisig pork buns, while Tante’s...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 5,482 new coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 3,785 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 579 on the Big Island, 326 on Kauai, 9 on […]
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three HI-5 Certified Redemption Centers (CRC) will be ending operations this month on Hawaii Island. The Waimea, Hilo and Kealakehe CRCs will be impacted by the change. The Department of Health will no longer fund the centers because they say there are other operational CRCs within close...
HONOLULU (KHON2) -- 500 volunteers, 3,000 pounds of rubbish. That was the result of a few hours of work today at Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii's Kaimuki Cleanup Festival, where volunteers spread out as far as the eye could see -- from Koko Head Avenue all the way down to Saint Louis School.
Hawaiian Electric (HECO) said Oahu residents should get ready to pay even more for electricity this fall. A massive coal power plant is closing, and renewable energy intended to replace it won't be ready in time. Always Investigating has the details.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least three earthquakes were detected by the USGS on Hawaii Island’s southern flank Sunday. The quakes ranged in magnitude between 2.5 and 3.9, according to the USGS. They were detected between 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. just north of Pahala. The quakes were too small...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County was bumped up Thursday to CDC’s highest risk level for COVID community transmission. They join the counties of Maui, Honolulu and Kauai in the red, officials said. Despite an overall downward trend in the statewide counts, Hawaii Island saw an uptick in the past...
Comments / 0