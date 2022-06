The group of names Ayleen, Kiara, Mia and Ivana will always be very special at Laredo Medical Center, as they belong to the first quadruplets ever born in the hospital. As the infants are still in the hospital following their birth on June 13 at around 7:40 a.m. — they were born prematurely — parents Ivan Carranza and Laura De La Cruz spoke on Wednesday about their new extended family of eight and the reaction from the hospital and community on the news.

LAREDO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO