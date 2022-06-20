Food 2GO — Olena Cafe

For the uninitiated, poke (which implies “to chop” or “to slice” in Hawaiian) is mostly a dish of uncooked, chopped fish and onions, seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil. It isn’t some overwrought bowl with additional toppings and kale, labeled as poké or poki on the menu at a bougie fast-casual outlet such as you see on the Mainland. Although you’ll discover all types of variations on the sauces and components, starting from cooked seafood like shrimp and clams to even non-seafood components, akin to beets and beef, there are actually simply three varieties of poke, often made with ‘ahi, that locals love most. The primary is shoyu, the aforementioned selection with soy sauce and sesame oil. You’ll additionally see limu or Hawaiian, made with limu (seaweed) and ‘inamona (roasted and crushed kukui, or candlenut). And eventually there’s spicy, a creamy mayo-based variation.

