ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Food 2GO — Olena Cafe

By Chris Latronic
KHON2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Monday. We’re heading to Kapiolani Blvd....

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdcnews6.com

The Best Poke in Honolulu: 11 Restaurants to Hit

For the uninitiated, poke (which implies “to chop” or “to slice” in Hawaiian) is mostly a dish of uncooked, chopped fish and onions, seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil. It isn’t some overwrought bowl with additional toppings and kale, labeled as poké or poki on the menu at a bougie fast-casual outlet such as you see on the Mainland. Although you’ll discover all types of variations on the sauces and components, starting from cooked seafood like shrimp and clams to even non-seafood components, akin to beets and beef, there are actually simply three varieties of poke, often made with ‘ahi, that locals love most. The primary is shoyu, the aforementioned selection with soy sauce and sesame oil. You’ll additionally see limu or Hawaiian, made with limu (seaweed) and ‘inamona (roasted and crushed kukui, or candlenut). And eventually there’s spicy, a creamy mayo-based variation.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu bar makes the list of top 50 bars in North America

HONOLULU (KITV4) - No matter how you shake it, Hawaii is home to delicious drinks. And some are taking notice. World's Best Bars recognized Bar Leather Apron, located in Honolulu in the Fort Street Mall, in their 2022 top 50 bars in all of North America. They recognized Apron co-founders...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Restaurants
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
Honolulu, HI
Restaurants
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
Honolulu, HI
Food & Drinks
honolulumagazine.com

Your Weekend: The Best Family Fun in Honolulu for June 23–29, 2022

Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra returns to the Windward Side with two complimentary family-friendly concerts in Kailua. Introduce your keiki to the symphony on their familiar turf—the park!—minus the quiet, formal environment of an auditorium! Let them sing, dance and snack on the lawn while listening to songs they recognize, like the movie anthems from Jurassic Park, Star Wars Episode III, and E.T.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

LIST: Have a blast at these Fourth of July events, celebrations

Correction: A previous version of this story had the incorrect location of an event. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — Now that things are almost back to normal, this year’s Fourth of July is sure to go out with a bang. Make the most of your Independence Day with these fun-filled events to celebrate with […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rising costs force closure of local favorite Kaneohe restaurant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly 16 years serving local favorites, Dean’s Drive Inn is shutting its doors for good. In an online post on Monday, owners Dean and Dee Mishima said the rising cost of food and supplies had made it impossible to stay in business. They encourage customers...
KANEOHE, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#2go#Vegan#Salad#Farm To Table#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Android#The Olena Cafe
globalcirculate.com

How Leonard’s Bakery brought its malasadas to Hawaii

The tall, red-and-yellow neon sign is hard to miss driving down Kapahulu Avenue in Honolulu, on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. A large arrow points to Hawaii’s long standing icon Leonard’s Bakery, where lines wrap around the front and a mountain of malasadas — 8,500 of them — are sold every day. It’s become a malasada landmark owned and operated by generations of Leonards.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hawaiinewsnow.com

More than 20 eateries across state to participate in Filipino Food Week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, 20 restaurants across the state will offer special Filipino dishes as part of Filipino Food Week. The annual event aims to promote Philippine cuisine as part of the Philippine Consulate General’s cultural diplomacy. Stage Restaurant in Honolulu will serve sisig pork buns, while Tante’s...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for community-driven shopping center in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new community-driven retail shopping center broke ground in Kapolei on Wednesday. Ho’omaka Marketplace will be built at the northwest corner of Kapolei and Kualakai Parkways. The nearly 46,000 square foot shopping center will be home to the highly anticipated Chik-Fil-A, including a Longs Drugs store,...
KAPOLEI, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: June 22–June 28

Legendary local artist John Cruz celebrates the 25th anniversary of his Acoustic Soul album, performing every song on the LP alongside musical guests. Cruz also shares stories about how the iconic album, with mega hits like “Island Style,” “Shine On” and “Sitting in Limbo,” came to life. “This album changed my life and the late ’90s were chock-full of amazing, joy-filled times,” Cruz says.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Final aloha to beloved 19-year-old monk seal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NOAA announced Wednesday a 19-year-old monk seal RE74 has died. The monk seal — better known as ‘Benny’ — was found on Mokuleia beach last week, officials said. Benny was born on Kauai in 2002. He survived two life saving surgeries to...
HONOLULU, HI
travelawaits.com

7 Things You Need To Know Before Visiting Diamond Head On Oahu, Hawaii

One of the most recognized landmarks in Hawaii, Diamond Head State Monument in downtown Honolulu is my own personal Everest — one that I successfully summited! Climbing to the top of Diamond Head’s crater rim is a popular activity for visitors as well as a favorite workout loop for locals. It’s not every day that you can boast that you’re hiking up the side of a volcano in a capital city, but it happens every day here.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy