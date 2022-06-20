What's next?

West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis stands next to then-Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels as he signs a copy of his book, “Keeping the Republic,” at Bruno’s Pizza in 2011. Exponent File Photo

Mitch Daniels, Purdue's president, former Indiana governor and former adviser to two US presidents, has a deep history in politics. But his political future is uncertain.

Since announcing the end of his presidency at Purdue about a week ago, there has been much speculation around what he plans to do next.

Some columnists have offered opinions that the 2024 election, just two years away, could see Daniels on a ballot either as a candidate for governor for a third time or as a US presidential candidate.

Current Gov. Eric Holcomb’s term limit means he won't be a candidate next time around. But Indiana law says a past governor can run for the seat again after at least four years out of office, making Daniels eligible.

Key allies are talking about Daniels returning to the Statehouse, according to Brian Howey in a report on Howey Politics Indiana.

Purdue professor of political science James McCann said there was nothing particularly out of line with Daniels' retirement or transition. He did note that Daniels is "well connected in politics still" and could possibly be sought for other political positions.

Some influential Republicans think Daniels is considering running for a third term as governor.

James Briggs, a columnist for the Indianapolis Star, wrote last week, “One Republican, who has worked with Daniels before, estimated there’s a 40% chance he’ll seek a third term. … A Republican strategist put it at 50%.” The Republicans in question are not named.

Daniels has many loyalists, Briggs wrote, who want him to run for a couple of reasons.

“His friends and former staff feel intense passion for the person they think has been the state’s best governor in recent history, and many Republicans are not thrilled with the other likely options,” Briggs wrote.

During his time as governor, Daniels accomplished many goals that he intended from the start of his campaign.

“In a way, those massive accomplishments look easy and the easy stuff has all been done,” Cam Savage, the general consultant for Sen. Todd Young’s campaign and former Daniels staff member, told Briggs.

“The BMV already works. The challenges we face today are far different. Can we educate enough Hoosiers to meet the workforce demands of the coming decades? Can we grow and diversify our economy and compete with Sunbelt states to keep our best and brightest here?” Savage said in the column. “No person on the planet is better prepared to tackle those challenges, and the others we face, than Mitch Daniels.”

To Briggs, Savage and many others, Daniels seems like a popular choice.

“If he’s willing, then sign me up,” Savage said.

Top political advisor for Daniels, and longtime confidant, Mark Lubbers, said in a Politico report that Daniels is “fascinated by the idea.”

Lubbers reportedly has been on an annual golfing trip with Daniels in West Virginia.

The two have discussed speculation regarding Daniels’ return to politics in Indiana, according to the report, but Lubbers clarified that they have not discussed policy or politics of a run.

“Suffice to say he would never do it unless he felt there were ambitious policy objectives,” Lubbers said in a text. “You’ve heard him say before that he likes BIG ideas. He would have no interest ever in running to just hold the seat again. Not his style.”

Daniels has not publicly stated whether he would be interested in a political run.

“I don’t have any (prospects) right now,” Daniels told “Based in Lafayette” newsletter journalist Dave Bangert last week.

The Politico report noted that, according to Lubbers, the current field has left some in the Daniels wing of the Indiana Republican Party underwhelmed, and talk among Daniels’ allies about his return to politics began six months ago.

While nothing has been confirmed yet about Daniels’ return to politics, it seems to Lubbers that something is on the horizon.

“I can just tell you he’s nowhere near done,” Lubbers said. “He’s 73, and he’s still doing as many push-ups as his age every morning.”

The national stage

While some are focusing on a gubernatorial run, others seem to think Daniels might again consider a presidential campaign.

Daniels has at least a notable amount of support for running as a presidential candidate.

Former Rep. George Nethercutt, R-Washington, wrote an opinion piece for The Hill in 2018 saying Daniels should run for president.

“He’d never embarrass the United States and wouldn’t be at war with the national press,” Nethercutt wrote.

Citing Daniels’ support among women and Independents, he argues that Daniels would make a strong candidate.

“Mitch Daniels is conservative but not a nutty conservative,” Nethercutt wrote, “less dogmatic and more practical than many right-wingers — yet still principled.”

Daniels seems like a popular choice to more moderate conservatives, but the popularity did not end in 2018.

John Krull, a writer for TheStatehouseFile.com and a director of the Pulliam School of Journalism at Franklin College, wrote a column last week on “destiny’s call” for Daniels.

Krull said Daniels is one of the few people who could return the Republican Party to sanity.

When speaking about current conservative leaders, many see former President Donald Trump as a front-runner for 2024, but many would like to see someone more level-headed.

“Most Republicans are so terrified of the wrath of … Trump that they’re willing not only to swallow but to spout whatever falsehoods and other delusional prattle dribbles from his lips,” Krull wrote.

Among those willing to challenge Trump, most notable are U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming.

“Neither Romney nor Cheney, though, has the intellectual heft that Daniels does,” Krull wrote.

Daniels is 73 years old. By the 2024 election, he will be 75, which is still younger than Trump, who will be 78, and current President Joe Biden, who will be 80.

But Daniels is not just popular with columnists and former politicians. Terry Holt, a national campaign strategist, has expressed interest as well.

Holt was the former communications director for House Speaker John Boehner and worked on the Bush-Cheney campaign in 2000 and 2004. Holt is also a Purdue graduate and former Exponent alum.

He said he would “most certainly” want Mitch Daniels on the Republican ticket if he chose to run.

Holt recognizes that Daniels may very well not want to enter that race: Running for president is difficult, and being president is even harder.

“The question I think you really have to ask is, Why would a guy like Mitch Daniels want to do something like that in this day and age?” Holt reasoned. “But we'd be here for him if he did.”

Looking back

Daniels played with the idea of running for president in the 2012 election and was a potential candidate in 2016, according to Ballotpedia.

But Daniels announced in 2011, “The wishes of my family is the most important consideration of all,” so he would not become a national candidate — which was apparently a surprise to many.

Daniels’ family’s role in his campaign was highlighted in a Politico article that year: “Daniels’ message by voice and in writing was the same – his wife and their four grown daughters had veto power on a campaign, and they had exercised it.”

Daniels first started his planning for a campaign in January 2010, when he met with several advisers in Arizona. Whether or not his family exercised veto power on his campaign, Daniels seemed enthusiastic about the possibility.

“There was this feeling, this energy,” Christine Matthews, Daniels’ Washington based pollster, said in the Politico report. “Nobody ever said it was a ‘go’ but the governor didn’t shut it down. He was excited about it.”

Daniels’ wife, Cheri, faced much scrutiny then, surrounding two main reasons: her and Daniels’ marital past (they had split up in 1993 and remarried in 1997, during which time Cheri moved to California and married another man), and the fact that Daniels’ daughters had stayed with Daniels in Indiana throughout the divorce.

While Daniels’ was leaving the race, he released a statement about the subject.

“It is important to correct some factually incorrect accounts about the time when our family was divided. When Cheri and I parted, the court agreed with my view that our daughters’ best interests would be served by their staying in Indiana,” the statement said. “Cheri and I were granted joint custody. Within a short time, she purchased a residence just a few minutes from our house. Until we remarried, we shared custody fully, the girls dividing their time between the two homes.

“The notion that Cheri ever did or would ‘abandon’ her girls or parental duty is the reverse of the truth and absurd to anyone who knows her, as I do, to be the best mother any daughter ever had.”

Thoughts around campus

Opinions around campus last week seemed less emotional, but speculations abounded.

Grace Thomas, 20, and a student in the College of Science, seems to think Daniels will take things slower. She thinks he will just “play golf.”

Ann Organski, 25, a graduate student in Health and Human Sciences, said Daniels will do “hopefully nothing” after retirement. She found it odd Daniels did not release a statement before the new president was selected.

Other opinions address his political future.

Rida Khatri, 19, a student in Health and Human Sciences, speculated he might run for president again, but “he’s not even going to get through the first round. It would just be weird for someone who’s been a university president for 10 years to run for president.”

Mike Kerkhoff, 72, a local resident, thinks he’ll do something “philanthropic” and that he is a good public speaker. After some thought, Kerhoff said, “Daniels is going to run again.”

A Purdue alumnus and Indiana University professor, Chris Darr, 49, said he was angry Daniels did not “stand up for” Purdue students after Tucker Carlson called them “entitled brats.” He said he was mad that Daniels changed the way Purdue OWL was written, but he called the stable tuition “good stuff.”

But considering Daniels' political future, Darr said, “He’s a political animal. I hope he runs for president.”

Alex Haddon and Val Ellis contributed to this report.