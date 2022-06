Reports suggest Nottingham Forest have reached a deal with Manchester United to sign Dean Henderson on loan next season. The academy graduate sat on the bench as back-up goalkeeper to David de Gea last season, and it will be reflected upon as a wasted year for the 25-year-old as he got very little game time. It didn’t help that we didn’t have a run in one of the domestic cups – to keep fringe players like Henderson happy – but now, at the very least, we must focus on his development and ensure his value rises in the market.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO