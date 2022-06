SUAMICO, WI (WTAQ) — The director of the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park is calling it a career after 30 years with Brown County. Neil Anderson started at the NEW Zoo in 1992. “It started as kind of a roadside municipal zoo, and now we’re a major regional attraction,” Anderson said Wednesday. “An accredited zoo, one of 214 accredited zoos and aquariums nationwide.”

