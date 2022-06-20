ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorola Razr 3 will make the retro flip phone more affordable, says latest leak

By Rachael Sharpe
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago

Thanks to OnLeaks and CompareDial , we now have pricing and color information for the eagerly awaited Motorola Razr 3. According to the new phone rumors the official price for European markets will be €1,149 (about £1049 / $1099) – significantly less than the 2020 €1,399 launch price of its predecessor, the Motorola Razr 5G .

OnLeaks and CompareDial have also revealed that the Motorola Razr 3 will initially launch Quartz Black only, adding that the company may have plans to launch additional colors at a later date, which we think is likely.

Motorola Razr 3: Specifications

As seen above the biggest Motorola Razr 3 leak so far comes in the form of a short video by Evan Blass which shows the Razr 3’s folding mechanism and external display in action. We can see the display, how the smartphone fits in the hand, that it unlocks via a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and when folded we can see the outer display too. Furthermore, from the video we can see a dual-camera setup in the bottom right corner and a hole-punch cut-out on the main display.

Rumors to date have suggested that the Motorola Razr 3 will feature a 6.7inch foldable screen - 8% bigger than the 6.2inch screen on the Motorola Razr 5G and that the cover display will increase from 2.7inch to 3inch. Blass’ video looks to corroborate this.

The Motorola Razr 3 is expected to launch with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip. Previous leaks have suggested that they’ll only be a single model of 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage initially. Perhaps more variants will appear later on, along with other color options.

As for the Razr 3’s camera setup, according to XDA Developers , this will consist of a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera, with a 13MP camera embedded into the hole-punch cutout on the front, too.

Motorola Razr 3: Launch date

Although not officially confirmed, the Motorola Razr 3 is expected to launch in China next month, shortly followed by a European and worldwide release. Its biggest rival will be the Galaxy Flip 4, which has recently been leaked to feature Samsung’s strongest 3x camera ever .

