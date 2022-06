BATON ROUGE, La. - If you have insurance with Lighthouse Excalibur, Maison or Southern Fidelity, here's some information you need to know. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced Thursday that the policy cancellation date for failed insurer Lighthouse Excalibur has been extended to June 30 following the Louisiana Department of Insurance’s action to secure additional reinsurance for those policyholders through the end of this month. Lighthouse policies were originally scheduled for cancellation on June 22.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO