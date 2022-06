Heather McWhorter has been named director of UNCW’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), beginning July 1, according to a news release Wednesday. McWhorter, who has been the CIE's interim director since August last year, said the role will allow her to focus full-time on the CIE "and really look forward to how we can improve our services to those high-growth entrepreneurs, how we can build a better ecosystem in the region, just continuing the good foundation past directors have made and looking to make it even better."

