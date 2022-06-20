Limited road Closure and water disruption June 21-22 in Kahana for water main work

Hit songwriter and singer Richard Marx returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center for a solo performance on Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. Marx who will be performing at the Castle Theatre has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, including four top five singles such as “Hold on to the Nights” and “Right Here Waiting.” He’s written a #1 single in each of the four decades, including co-auhoring Luther Van Dross’ “Dance with My Father” and Keith Urban’s “Long Hot Summer.” Marx whose official website is richardmarx.com, recently published his memoir, “Stories to Tell,” a candid, enlightening and entertaining look at his life, career and the art and business of music. His website richardmarx.com includes his tour dates, including California and Nevada and Europe.

