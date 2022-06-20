ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Limited road Closure and water disruption June 21-22 in Kahana for water main work

mauinow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maui County Department of Water Supply announced that a 100-foot section of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road will be closed and water service will be disrupted...

mauinow.com

mauinow.com

Help improve state, local Offices on Aging services with two surveys

The Maui County Office on Aging invites residents 18 and older to offer input on future programs and services for older adults, seniors, persons with disabilities and caregivers by completing a statewide community needs assessment by Aug. 31, 2022, an announcement said. Developed by the State Executive Office on Aging,...
mauinow.com

Deadline for energy credit help is June 30

The deadline to apply for federally funded energy credit assistance for low-income residents — who are not in crisis but require help to pay their heating and cooling bills — is June 30 at 4:30 p.m. Maui Economic Opportunity administers the popular once-a-year Hawaiʻi Low-Income Home Energy Assistance...
mauinow.com

Live skunk captured in Honolulu Harbor; ship heading to Kahului Harbor

A live skunk was captured this morning at Pier 1 in Honolulu Harbor, according to a state Department of Agriculture news release. The container ship that carried the stowaway is heading to Kahului Harbor today, and personnel have been advised to look out for other hitchhikers. The skunk, later identified...
mauinow.com

Rodeo, fireworks, music planned around Maui for Fourth of July weekend

Major celebrations, including fireworks in Lahaina, a rodeo Upcountry and live entertainment in Wailea, are planned on Fourth of July in Maui County. The Makawao Stampede Rodeo begins with a pre-rodeo Bull Bash of entertainment on July 1, Friday, starting 5 p.m. at Oskie Rice Arena in Olinda. Rodeo finals occur July 2 to 3, Saturday to Sunday, with entertainment starting 11 a.m. Rodeo finals start at 1 p.m. There’s a parade within the rodeo facility this year, rather than the annual parade through Makawao Town. For tickets, go to Eventbrite.com, and for more information, call 808-268-2322 or 808-960-0137.
mauinow.com

Police arrest man, 54, in connection with Kula murder

Maui Police today arrested a 54-year-old Kula man in connection with the murder of a 42-year-old Kula woman on Sunday, according to a news release. Brian Sherrell of Kula was named a person of interest and arrested for murder in the second degree. Police responded Sunday at about 8:31 a.m....
mauinow.com

Maui police seek public help to find missing person Kainalu Higbee

The Maui Police Department is requesting assistance from the public for an on-going investigation to find missing person Kainalu Higbee. The 41-year-old male was last seen May 7, 2022 in the Lahaina area. His vehicle was located on private property and towed. Higbee is 6 feet tall, 185 pounds and...
mauinow.com

Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, June 23-29

Hit songwriter and singer Richard Marx returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center for a solo performance on Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. Marx who will be performing at the Castle Theatre has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, including four top five singles such as “Hold on to the Nights” and “Right Here Waiting.” He’s written a #1 single in each of the four decades, including co-auhoring Luther Van Dross’ “Dance with My Father” and Keith Urban’s “Long Hot Summer.” Marx whose official website is richardmarx.com, recently published his memoir, “Stories to Tell,” a candid, enlightening and entertaining look at his life, career and the art and business of music. His website richardmarx.com includes his tour dates, including California and Nevada and Europe.
