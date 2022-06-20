ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Gucci unveils 'HaHaHa' collaboration with Harry Styles

By COLLEEN BARRY
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20B1xy_0gGXW8mN00
Italy Fashion Giorgio Armani Mens SS 23 A model wears a creation as part of the Giorgio Armani men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) (Luca Bruno)

MILAN — (AP) — By Monday's fourth and final day of Milan Fashion Week menswear previews for next spring and summer, designers seemed to have understood the assignment.

Looks appeared more weather appropriate than on the weekend, as soaring temperatures provided a reminder that warm-weather dressing can mean covered, but in a relaxed way that accommodates elegance and playfulness.

Highlights from Monday’s shows:

GIORGIO ARMANI DEFENDS ELEGANCE

Against the onslaught of streetwear and dressing down, Giorgio Armani is defending elegance in all seasons.

The 87-year-old designer’s Spring-Summer 2023 collection mixes classics with more unusual iterations, as the fashion world demands. Proffering elegance is increasingly a lonely job.

“I don’t know when we will feel the loss of the man who moves through life with this refinement,’’ the designer said after the show.

For his main line, Armani focused on casual, relaxed suits, for day or evening. There was movement in the loose trousers and jackets, but also in the graphic repeating prints that create the effect of waves. Print on print looks are insistently modern.

“It is true that it is nice to see a man dressed well in a suit. But it is also nice to see evolution of fashion. Bring on the basics, I have always done them in my life. It is also true that (the market) demands novelty,’’ Armani said.

On that front, Armani created tunic-length tops. Jackets and shirts have a sheen rarely seen in menswear. A well-tied foulard substitutes a shirt under an open jacket. A scarf creates a sweeping effect on top of a white suit.

The color palate was rooted in the seaside white and navy combo, melting into shimmering shades of blue and gray before exploding into combinations of purple, pink and seafoam green.

The shoe of the season is an unfussy espadrille, substituting the sneaker of recent seasons, and which Armani himself wore, showing them off with an ironic laugh. Caps had no brim, all the better to show off the face.

“Acceptable. Credible. More assured,’’ Armani said summing up the collection.

GUCCI UNVEILS HAHAHA COLLECTION

Alessandro Michele teamed up with Harry Styles for a between-season collection that infuses tailoring with adolescent freedom. The collection is titled “HaHaHa,” tapping a sense of joy and also the expression of their initials: Harry and Alessandro.

“In truth it was easier for him to play with me to create clothes, than for me to sing with him,’’ Michele joked with reporters at a preview for the collection inside a Milan vintage store.

Harry Styles was just embarking on his solo career when Michele exploded into the fashion world proposing what was a new era of gender-fluid dressing, looks that immediately appealed to Styles. Michele said the singer incorporated one of his debut pieces as Gucci creative director into his wardrobe as he was breaking out from “One Direction.”

The relationship has grown over the years and takes flight in frequent exchanges of fashion inspiration over WhatsApp.

“At times, WhatsApp becomes a mood board,’’ Michele said. Though two decades apart in age, the two have found common ground in fashion: Michele says Styles restored a sort of adolescent glee, while Styles has matured into more tailored looks. The dual influences are present in the new collection.

The pair created a series of endearing block prints against gingham, featuring the collection’s mascot, a grumpy teddy bear, as well as a munching squirrel, and a sheep and cherry combination. Gucci styles tailored suit jackets from the prints, and paired them with colorful, wide-legged trousers or distressed jeans. The prints are repeated on pajamas, while patches inject whimsy onto knitwear or a ribbed white tank. Accessories include an updated Jackie Bag covered with grommets.

Mixed on the racks of the vintage store, the Gucci HaHaHa collection was often hard to distinguish from the stock.

“It is a great compliment to me that it is confused with vintage,’’ Michele said. “Vintage means well-made.”

JOEONE PERFECTS THE SUMMER TROUSERS

French designer Louis-Gabriele Nouchi understood the assignment for warm-weather dressing, creating easy to wear yet distinctive summer looks for Chinese brand Joeone built around trousers.

Nouchi’s designs combined Chinese draping with athletic hiking pants, including piping and secret utility pockets.

A print of the Chinese landscape “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” by Wang Ximeng, featuring bold brush strokes of blue, green and ochre, created the season’s motif. Details from the painting appeared as a graphic print on a pair of wide-legged trousers, but also in patterns more subtly printed on jeans.

Shirtless models strode around the sunny courtyard of Milan’s Sforzesco castle, the bare torso displaying how the trousers rested perfectly on the waist.

“You have to wear the clothes to see the comfort. Pants are the most difficult piece to do in the men's wardrobe to be honest,’’ Nouchi said. “They have to be functional, they have to be comfortable. They really give you the tone of the silhouette, I feel, more than the jacket.’’

_____

ZEGNA GOES BACK TO BASICS

Zegna invited the fashion crowd for a sunset runway show on top of its factory in the Piedmont region, overlooking a vast natural park owned by the Zegna family and underlining the tight supply chain control at the family-run company.

The collection was imbued by lightness, in shape and in materials.

Forms were essential, borderline minimalist, ranging from sports suits with trousers or Bermuda shorts to tunics with inventive twists or intarsia knitwear recalling impressionist landscapes. Finer knitwear was near transparent, with hints of sheen that caught the slants of light. Bags include macrame cross body bags.

The color palette of tobacco, maroon, coffee with light blue and powder rose connected to the earth.

Zegna is moving to more sustainable use of materials, deploying fabric remnants and recycled materials, while maintaining tight control of its own supply chain which runs from the animal to the fiber to the garment, and investing in new sustainable production processes.

Toward that end, Zegna has pledged to plant 10,000 new trees in any city where it opens a new shop starting in 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Roxy Teams Up With Designer Stella Jean for Limited-edition Collection

Click here to read the full article. Roxy has a new muse: Haitian Italian designer Stella Jean.  The duo have linked up for a limited-edition collaboration, inspired by Roxy’s active lifestyle and the Rome-based designer’s aesthetic, much of which is grounded in nature.  More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop “Stella is everything a Roxy girl should be,” Stephanie Micci, global head of design at Roxy, told WWD. “She’s got an amazing character; she’s super strong and confident and delightful. And she’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Megan Fox Poses in Disco Bralette, Dramatic Dresses & Sleek Heels for New Boohoo ‘Megan 2.0’ Collection Release

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Megan Fox is growing her presence in the fashion world this season, thanks to her partnership with Boohoo. The actress and the UK-based fast fashion retailer have joined forces on a second sleek collection, which launches today. The collection encompasses a wide range of over 40 pieces, from chainmail sequin tops to cutout dresses and wide-leg denim, that aim to share Fox’s empowering views on fashion. It’s also size-inclusive, with pieces available in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Amp Up Couples’ Styling in Tank Top Pieces at Prada’s Menswear Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 Show

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade elevated couples’ summer styling while attending the Prada spring 2023 menswear show in Milan on Sunday. The pair held court in the front row in thoughtfully coordinated outfits, both centering their look around the same classic silhouette: a tank top. For the event, Union, styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, wore a sleek and simple beige Prada tank dress that featured a fringed skirt from the mid-thigh to the floor. The skirt danced around the actress’ ankles, accentuating her black Prada stiletto sandals. The 49-year-old accessorized with gold Tiffany &...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kaia Gerber Gives Red Halter Dress Modern Twists With Strappy Sandals at ‘Elvis’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Celebrities are pulling out all the stops for their looks during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. While we’ve seen a variation of form-fitting black gowns and embellished numbers, Kaia Gerber switched things up by today showcasing her take on the red statement dress. The model attended the “Elvis” premiere to support her boyfriend Austin Butler, who plays Elvis in the new film. Gerber wore a red halter neck dress by Celine. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Michele
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Giorgio Armani
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

Lauren London and Puma Join Forces to Launch ‘Forever Stronger 2’ Collection

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren London is partnering with German sportswear brand Puma yet again to launch the second iteration of her “Forever Stronger 2” collection. “Forever Stronger” was inspired by London’s hometown of Los Angeles and created to honor those who persist in the face of adversity, embracing the world with unrelenting compassion and endurance. The new launch features reimagined style staples from the first iteration including the classic hoodie and T-shirts that includes cobranded designs, along...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gucci#Milan Fashion Week#Fashion Design
Footwear News

Nicole Kidman Debuts ‘Green’ Hair In Suit & Studded Loafers For New Vegamour Partnership

Click here to read the full article. Nicole Kidman revealed a brand new look while promoting her new partnership with vegan haircare Vegamour. The collaboration is the first step in the company’s global expansion plans, launching nationally into more than 400 Sephora doors last month, with plans to extend to UK, Europe, China and Australia later this year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) The Academy Award winner confirmed the news on her Instagram account, posing with founder and CEO of the cosmetic brand Daniel Hodgdon. “I’m excited to share my partnership with @Vegamour I...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Serves Sleek Style in Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit & Criss-Cross Stiletto Sandals at ‘Lightyear’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish made a sleek style statement at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney Pixar’s “Lightyear” held at the El Captain Theatre on Wednesday night. The “Toy Story” spinoff follows Buzz Lightyear as he embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion. Chris Evans and Keke Palmer also star in the film, which officially hits theaters on June 17. Haddish wore a black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit to the star-studded affair. The garment was complete with long breezy sleeves, ruched detailing on the chest and balloon pants. The Emmy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

A Look at Harry Styles’ Seductive Style

Click here to read the full article. LONDON – Harry Styles is back home in the U.K. for his “Love On Tour,” and it could be his most fashionable outing to date.  In the past five years Styles has transformed his appearance with the help of the celebrity super-stylist Harry Lambert. Lambert also dresses “The Crown’s” Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin, who will be co-starring opposite Styles this October in “My Policeman.”More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaFront Row at Gucci RTW Fall...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Manolo Blahnik's second collection for Birkenstock has arrived

There has never been more belief in the strength of collaboration in fashion. From major fashion houses teaming up on one-off collections to seemingly aesthetically opposite brands pairing up on capsules, more designers than ever are seeing the benefit of teamwork. And, one of the most successful of these unexpected...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Faith Hill’s Chic Lingerie-Inspired Lace Bodysuit & Pumps Give Romantic Twists to Business-Casual Dressing With Tim McGraw at Paramount+ UK Launch

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Faith Hill showed off her red carpet style on Monday as she attended the Paramount+ UK launch event in London. The streaming service hosted a party to celebrate the official launch, which happens on Wednesday. To the event, the country singer and “1883” star went with a play on business-casual attire. She wore a matching skirt set complete with a gray tweed high-waisted pencil skirt and a matching cropped blazer detailed with gray...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Masters Monochromatic Styling With Sharp Power Suit and Crystal-Embellished Kitten Heels

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson looked super sleek while leaving her hotel in New York City on Wednesday. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star served a monochromatic moment in a Gucci pantsuit. The 32-year-old entertainer wore a sharp blazer jacket that cinched slightly at the waist and featured a curved hemline with the luxury label’s signature logo emblazoned near the cuff. Johnson paired the overcoat with breezy black button-up blouse, which she left undone. Taking inspiration from menswear, Johnson completed her look with baggy trousers. The relaxed bottoms had a thick waistband and slight flare on the leg....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

Harry Styles Is Single-Handedly Bringing Back Vans—Shop His Favorite Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. While trendsetters like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid are always on our radar, there’s one that’s been making a splash in fashion for a while now—he doesn’t seem to be going out of style (pun intended) anytime soon. Drumroll, please! It’s the ever-trendy Harry Styles, of course! From pearl necklaces and delicate blouses to bell-bottom flares and bright-colored suits, Harry kills it every single time. Next up, his shoes. The singer and actor has...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Gucci Just Dropped Its Newest Hortus Deliciarum Jewelry Collection

Click here to read the full article. Back in 2019, Gucci debuted its first-ever high jewelry collection. Dubbed Hortus Deliciarum, it explored themes of the animal kingdom and luxury. Now the label is dropping the third installment of the dazzling line. Designed by creative director Alessandro Michele, the new rings, necklaces, earrings and more are divided into five themes that evoke an “imaginary Grand Tour” through the world of jewelry, according to Gucci. Starting with designs influenced by the mid 19th century and continuing to the 1970s, the drop takes you on a sparkling journey via pink tourmalines, blue topaz and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Dons 6-Inch Gucci Heels, Silky Pajama-Inspired Loungewear for ‘First Class’ Flight

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez knows how to fly in style. The award-winning singer and actress wore a white, silk two-piece set by Nahmias with a colorful hummingbird design, paired with a pink bag by Valentino and Gucci’s white Malaga Kid T Strap platform pumps set on 6-inch heels. She also wore her long hair down and accessorized with pink oversized sunglasses.More from WWDAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner For ‘Throwing That A## Down’ In Rare Post

Travis Scott, 31, showed love for the mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner, 24, on Father’s Day! The rapper, who doesn’t post about his personal life often, posted a photo of the makeup mogul from the back as she cooked at a stovetop in a white tank top and tie-dye jeans. Some of her long hair was pulled back into a clip and she held a plate in one hand as she used a cooking tool over a skillet in the other.
CELEBRITIES
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
95K+
Followers
107K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy